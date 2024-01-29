Vegas Odds for 49ers vs. Chiefs in 2024 Super Bowl (Odds Moving Towards Kansas City)
Taking a look at the Vegas odds for Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
We officially have our matchup for Super Bowl 58. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl 54.
The betting odds have been released for the game, let's take a look.
Super Bowl 58 odds
The 49ers originally opened as 2.5-point favorites across all sportsbooks, but the line has since moved a point down to 49ers -1.5. If we see this trend continue, we could see the 49ers move all the way down to a pick'em by the time the ball is kicked off on Super Bowl Sunday.
The total for the game has moved down half a point from 48 to 47.5. It will be interesting to see how many points are scored in this game considering these two teams ranked second and third this season in opponent points per game, giving up a combined 35.2 points per game, 12 points fewer than the set total.
When these two teams played in each other in Super Bowl 54, the Chiefs came away with the 31-20 win. The Chiefs covered the spread as 1.5-point favorites and the total of 53 stayed UNDER.
