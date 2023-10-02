Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 6
A full betting preview for an ACC matchup between the Virginia Tech Hokies and Florida State Seminoles.
By Josh Yourish
It’s been a trying year for the Virginia Tech Hokies with their 2-3 start, but they’re 1-0 in ACC play after beating Pitt in Week 5.
Kyron Drones took over at quarterback for the Hokies and they won 38-21. Now, things are going to get a lot tougher against the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles who come into this matchup at 4-0 and well rested after a Week 5 bye.
Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson have led Billy Napier’s team to college football relevance, after some tough years for the Seminoles. They’ll need to stay clean through the ACC, after already beating Clemson, to deliver on the hype.
Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Odds, Spread and Total
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Florida State is 1-3 ATS
- The UNDER is 3-1 in Florida State games
- Virginia Tech is 3-1 ATS
- The OVER is 3-1 in Virginia Tech games
Virginia Tech vs. Florida State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Doak S. Campbell Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Virginia Tech Record: 2-3
- Florida State Record: 4-0
Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Key Players to Watch
Virginia Tech
Kyron Drones, QB: The Virginia Tech Hokies have made the switch at quarterback and are going with Kyron Drones instead of Grant Wells. Against Pitt last week, Drones threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 12-for-19 passing. He also ran the ball a staggering 21 times for 41 yards.
Florida State
Keon Coleman, WR: The Seminoles have a great 1-2 punch at wide receiver and through four games it’s clear that the transfer from Michigan State is the No. 1. Coleman is second to Johnny Wilson in yards, but has one more catch to lead the team with 17 and has six touchdowns to Wilson’s zero.
Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Prediction and Pick
It was a smart move for the Hokies to turn the keys of the offense over to Kyron Drones and it paid immediate dividends with a big win over Pitt.
However, Pitt is absolutely terrible at 1-4 and yet the Hokies only gained 5.5 yards per play to Pitt’s 5.9. The Hokies gained 25 first downs to Pitt’s nine, but they did still punt five times, just one less than the Panthers.
That one game isn’t going to change my opinion of Brent Pry’s team very much. The Hokies defense gave up 235 passing yards on just 11 completions from the worst quarterback in college football, Phil Jurkovec. Jordan Travis with Coleman and Wilson on the outside will absolutely torch this defense.
Virginia Tech’s defense ranks 49th in total yards and 63rd in yards per play. Surprisingly, that unit is 10th against the pass, but that’s because they have only faced the 12th fewest pass attempts and are allowing 11.3 yards per completion which is 46th. Really, Pry’s defense has only faced run-first teams and once they see competent passing offenses, they will be picked apart.
This will be the best passing offense that Virginia Tech has faced, the Seminoles are 31st in passing yards and Travis averages 8.5 yards per attempt while completing 61.2% of his passes. I do worry some about Florida State’s defense which is allowing 5.7 yards per play which is 82nd, so that’s while I’ll take the over instead of the Noles to cover.
The over is 7-3 in Florida State’s last 10 games and 4-1 in the last five head-to-head matchups between the Hokies and Seminoles.
