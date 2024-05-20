Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Take Mets as Underdogs vs. Guardians)
There are 12 games for us to watch and bet on across Major League Baseball on Monday, including a double-header between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves. The first game will begin at 12:20 pm et and then the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers will wrap up the action tonight with an NL West showdown starting at 10:10 pm et.
If you're looking for a few plays for today's action, you've come to the right place. I have three bets locked in that I absolutely love.
I went 2-1 with my best bets yesterday, let's see if I can keep that momentum going.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Mets +110 vs. Guardians
- Tigers +100 vs. Royals
- Astros -1.5 (+105) vs. Angels
Mets vs. Guardians prediction
The Guardians' offense has been an interesting case this season. They've had a ton of success when facing left-handed pitchers, sporting the fourth best OPS vs. lefties at .780. That mark drops all the way down to .679 when facing right-handed pitchers now tonight they'll face a righty in Tylor Megill of the Mets.
The other Guardians' biggest strength is their bullpen, ranking second in the Majors in bullpen ERA, but the Mets can match them in that area as well. They'll enter tonight ranking sixth in bullpen ERA.
Now is the time to fade Cleveland and back the Mets as slight underdogs.
Pick: Mets +110
The best odds for this game are available at BetMGM Sportsbook
Tigers vs. Royals prediction
Reese Olson is somehow 0-4 this season despite rocking a sparkling 2.09 ERA. He has allowed either zero or one earned run in six of his eight starts this season so it's time for him to finally get a win. He's by far the better pitcher today when he takes on Michael Wacha (4.71 ERA) of the Royals.
The Tigers also quietly have one of the best bullpens in baseball, coming into tonight's game ranking fourth in bullpen ERA at 3.10.
They're another strong underdog bet at EVEN money.
Pick: Tigers +100
The best odds for this game are available at FanDuel Sportsbook
Angels vs. Astros prediction
We may have a blowout on our hands tonight when the Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels. The Astros have been one of the best teams against lefties this season, sporting the fifth best OPS against left-handed pitchers at .775.
Tonight, they'll take on a lefty in Reid Detmers, who has struggled this season with a 5.19 ERA. Detmers has a tough matchup ahead of him with Framber Valdez (2.95 ERA) on the mound for the Astros.
Even if the Angels survive Detmers' start, they have the second-worst bullpen in the Majors with a bullpen ERA of 5.03. The Astros will score their runs one way or another.
I'll back them to win by at least two runs tonight.
Pick: Astros -1.5 (+105)
The best odds for this game are available at Caesars Sportsbook
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
