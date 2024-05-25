Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Take the UNDER in Braves vs. Pirates)
There's something about a holiday weekend that makes watching baseball that much more enjoyable.
Do you know what makes baseball games even more enjoyable? Placing a few wagers on them. I'm here to help you out to do exactly that. I've already broken down my pick for every single game today, but in this article, I'm going to narrow in on three of my absolute best bets for Saturday's action.
Let's dive into it.
Best MLB Bets Today
- Tigers -102 vs. Blue Jays
- Braves vs. Pirates UNDER 8.5 (-110)
- Yankees -104 vs. Padres
Blue Jays vs. Tigers prediction
Reese Olson of the Tigers having an 0-5 record despite sporting a 2.16 ERA simply can't continue. It's only a matter of time before he gets a win and I think it can come today against the sputtering offense of the Blue Jays.
Even if the Tigers struggle against Jose Berrios, this bet won't be dead until the final pitch is thrown. The Blue Jays rank 27th in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 4.73. Meanwhile, the bullpen is a strength of the Tigers with an ERA of 3.86.
The market has yet to fully correct itself on how we should be evaluating the Jays this season so I will continue to bet against them until it does.
Pick: Tigers -102
Braves vs. Pirates prediction
Not enough people are talking about how bad the Pirates' offense has been this season. They're batting just .230 on the year and they rank 25th in OPS at .667. They may struggle to score runs against Reynaldo Lopez (1.54 ERA) and the Braves' fourth-ranked bullpen.
Meanwhile, Mitch Keller has been putting together a solid season after a rough start and enters today's game with an ERA of 3.84.
Even with the wind helping carry balls deep in this game, I still think the total of 8.5 is a bit too high.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-110)
Yankees vs. Padres prediction
As a noted Yankees hater, I'm sad to announce they might be the best team in baseball this season. They lead the Majors in OPS and they have the second-best bullpen ERA. It should be business as usual for them today with Marcus Stroman (3.05 ERA) on the mound.
I'm surprised the Yankees are underdogs, albeit small once. Still, I have no interest in betting against them when they take on an inferior Padres team today.
Pick: Yankees -104
