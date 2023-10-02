Washington State vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 6
A full betting preview for a Week 6 Pac 12 matchup between the Washington State Cougars and UCLA Bruins.
By Josh Yourish
The Pac-12 is loaded with quarterbacks, but one name that is often forgotten is Cameron Ward. The Washington State Cougars quarterback has led his team to a 4-0 start and No. 13 in the country after a big 38-35 win over Oregon State in Week 4. Last week, the Cougars were on a bye.
UCLA might have the next great quarterback out west in their freshman starter Dante Moore. The Bruins are 3-1 with a loss to Utah and were also off last week. This isn’t the only great matchup in Week 6 of college football, so for a wide look around the country, check out BetSided college football betting expert Reed Wallach’s weekly column and preview.
Washington State vs. UCLA Odds, Spread and Total
UCLA vs. Washington State Betting Trends
- UCLA is 2-2 ATS
- The UNDER is 3-1 in UCLA games
- Washington State is 3-1 ATS
- The OVER is 3-1 in Washington State games
Washington State vs. UCLA How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Time: 3:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- How to Watch (TV): PAC 12 Network
- Washington State Record: 4-0
- UCLA Record: 3-1
Washington State vs. UCLA Key Players to Watch
Washington State
Kyler Williams, WR: In Week 4, Williams was great with seven catches for 174 yards and a touchdown in Washington State’s win over Oregon State. So far he’s the third receiver on the team with 16 grabs for 301 yards and four touchdowns.
UCLA
Dante Moore, QB: Chip Kelly started the year with Ethan Garbers at QB, but made the switch to his highly touted freshman. Moore is only completing 54.7% of his passes but is averaging 9.9 yards per attempt, so he’s aggressively pushing the ball downfield and only has two interceptions to eight touchdowns.
Washington State vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick
When you think Chip Kelly, you think offense, but this UCLA team is led by their defense and Laiatu Latu. The Bruins are first in defensive yards per play only giving up 3.8 and are eighth in total defense. That unit is 3rd in yards per rush and 15th in yards per pass completion, so they don’t allow much through the air or on the ground. Latu has four of UCLA's 15 sacks this season.
The Bruins have not played the best schedule of opponents, and do have a loss already, but their defense seems to be one of the best in the country. Offensively, they’re going to be even better now that they’ve made the switch to Dante Moore as their full-time starting quarterback over Ethan Garbers.
Against Utah, Moore went 15/35 for 234 yards, one touchdown, and one pick. He’s leading an offense that ranks 12th in yards per play at 7.3, 10th in yards per rush at 5.9, and sixth in yards per completion at 16.7. They push the ball downfield aggressively and have a strong run game with Carson Steele. Utah stifled that part of their attack, but Washington State is 61st in run defense, so the Cougars will not. Washington State is also 83rd in yards per play defensively.
Cameron Ward is a great quarterback and leads the No. 2 passing attack in the country. He’s averaging 347.5 passing yards a game with 13 touchdowns and no picks. So, he could win this one on the road almost by himself. Yet, I’m backing UCLA because they are the better all-around team.
This is the type of game where you have to ignore the ranking next to Washington State’s name because it can be enticing to grab the No. 13 team as an underdog. The Cougars defense isn’t good enough to hold onto that ranking for long.
