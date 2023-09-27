Washington vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 5
Can Arizona keep up with the best passing offense in college football?
By Reed Wallach
Michael Penix Jr. continues his Heisman Trophy campaign on the road on Saturday night in conference play.
Washington has been on a tear on offense this season as Penix has become a co-favorite of sorts with Caleb Williams for the Heisman Trophy. Can the Washington passing game continue to dominate against Arizona?
The Wildcats have some injury concerns at quarterback for starter Jayde de Laura, how will that impact the point spread in this matchup?
Here's our betting outlook for Washington vs. Arizona.
Washington vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Arizona vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Both teams are 3-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Arizona has covered in its only game as an underdog
- Arizona has gone UNDER in every game this season
Washington vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 30th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: PAC-12 Network
- How to Watch (TV): PAC-12 Network
- Washington Record: 4-0
- Arizona Record: 3-1
Washington vs. Arizona Key Players to Watch
Washington
Michael Penix Jr.: There hasn't been a better passer in college football this season, completing nearly three-fourths of his passes for 16 touchdowns with two interceptions for 1,636 yards. He has passed for over 400 in three of four games this season and will face an Arizona defense that is bottom half of the coverage defending the pass this season.
Arizona
Tetairoa McMillian: While there are questions for de Laura's availability, McMillian is the big play threat that will be on the field for sure. The Arizona receiver is averaging more than 16 yards per catch with three touchdowns on the season and will be utilized heavily in a game with a high point total and Arizona desperate to keep up.
Washington vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
It's unclear if de Laura will play with an ankle injury suffered against Stanford, and even if he can play, the team's defense will have the team searching for answers against this high powered Washington offense.
The Huskies are near the top of the country in nearly every offensive category, including yards per play with more than nine yards per snap and success rate. This is going to be a big issue for Arizona, who hasn't played an even national average passing game this season and ranks 87th in EPA/Pass this season.
Washington will have the likes of Rome Odunze (544 receiving yards in four games), Jalen McMillian and Ja'Lynn Polk downfield taking the top off of the secondary. Arizona's offense has been formidable this season, but if de Laura is hobbled or can't go, the offense will take a big hit with the drop off to Noah Fifita, who has limited experience.
Washington is scoring more than four points per drive and should have little issue putting up big numbers again against this relatively green Arizona secondary. It's a matter if Arizona can keep up, but I struggle to see it.
