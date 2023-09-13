Washington vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
The electric Huskies look to make it back-to-back years with blowout wins against Michigan State
By Reed Wallach
Heisman Trophy contender, Michael Penix Jr., and the Washington Huskies travel to East Lansig, Michigan to face a Michigan State team in disarray.
The Spartans fired head coach Mel Tucker over the weekend amidst sexual assault allegations, and on the field, its going to be a steep climb for Michigan State against arguably the best passing offense in the country in Washington.
The Huskies won with ease, 39-28, last year in Seattle, will the team travel and take
Here's everything you need to get set for this non conference matchup:
Washington vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread and Total
Michigan State vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Washington went 1-3 against the spread (ATS) as a road favorite last season
- Washington has covered as double digit favorites in both games this season
- Michigan State has covered as a double digit favorite in both games this season
Washington vs. Michigan State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 16th
- Game Time: 5:00 PM EST
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Washington Record: 2-0
- Michigan State Record: 2-0
Michigan State vs. Wasington Key Players to Watch
Michigan State
Noah Kim: Kim has stepped in for now Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne and has played nicely for the Spartans, passing for 571 yards with five touchdowns against admittedly light competition, Richmond and Central Michigan. However, Washington's secondary was a big issue last season, ranking 118th in terms of EPA/Pass, per gameonpaper.com.
Washington
Michael Penix Jr.: The Heisman Trophy contender hasn't missed a beat after anchoring the most efficient offense in the country last season in terms of EPA/Play. He has passed for 853 yards in two games with eight touchdowns and one interceptions while averaging nearly 11 yards per pass attempt.
Michigan State vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
It's tough to handicap the psyche of Michigan State after the reports of the past week, but I'll try to keep this on the field and eye the total.
Michigan State's offense may lack some explosive playmakers that will hold up against the elite defenses in the Big Ten, I don't think that will be as much of an issue against a still suspect Washington secondary. The Huskies are untested in the secondary and Kim has showcased the ability to push the ball down field so far.
Given that Sparty is likely going to be in a negative game script, I believe the team will need to go to the air far more frequently and could push into the 20's.
With that being said, Michigan State is going to struggle against this Washington offense that figures to be at the top of all passing categories again this season. The team will face Michigan State, who only returns one starter at cornerback from last seasons team that was horrendous at slowing down the pass. MSU ranked 124th in EPA/Pass last season.
I believe Washington will find the end zone at least five times and score at its quote of about 40 points, but Michigan State will do the necessary scoring and get this game over the total.
