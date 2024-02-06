Waste Management Phoenix Open Cut Line Prediction (Odds to Miss the Cut)
The opening tee shot at the WM Phoenix Open is fast approaching so it's time to place those bets. I've already given you my best bets to win this week's event, which you can read here, but in this article we're going to focus on a different type of bet.
These bets are on golfers to make or miss the cut. First, I'm going to predict what the cut line will be and then I'll break down three golfers I'm betting on who I think will make or miss it.
WM Phoenix Open Cut Line Prediction
The past three seasons at this event, the cut line has been E, -2, and -3. I think last year's cut line of E was a bit of an anomaly and I think it's more likely to be at -2. Given that this year's field isn't as strong as it has been in years past, I don't think it will get all the way to -3.
In my opinion, any golfer who shoots -2 or better through the first two rounds will advance to the weekend.
Cut line prediction: -2
Will Thomas Detry make the cut?
Unless you're going to be a random name way off the board, you'll likely have to lay some juice to bet on a golfer to make the cut at a non-signature event. With that being said, I think there's some solid value on Detry to make it to the weekend at -200.
He's coming off a T4 finish at Pebble Beach and a T20 at The American Express the week before. He's long off the tee, which can be hugely beneficial at TPC Scottsdale. I'll lay the -200 number on him this week.
Yes (-200)
Will J.T. Poston make the cut?
I'm going to take a bit of a shot on here for JT Poston to not make the cut. He missed the cut at this event last season and his lack of distance off the tee can cost him at TPC Scottsdale.
Let's also take not his game has trended in the wrong direction, finishing further down the leaderboard in each of his last four starts including a 20th place finish last week. It's a long shot bet, but I think it's worth a sprinkle.
Pick: No +240
Will Denny McCarthy make the cut?
This one is a no-brainer to me. Denny McCarthy has missed the cut at this event in three-straight seasons and has never finished better than 33rd. He's a great putter with below average ball striking and he's also one of the shortest drivers on the PGA Tour, which explains his lack of success at this course.
This is a great bet at +170.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
