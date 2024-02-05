WM Phoenix Open Picks and Predictions (Sam Burns, Eric Cole Among Top Picks)
Get the latest updates and odds for the WM Phoenix Open, including notable golfers in the field and expert picks.
It was done unconventionally, but we have cashed our first golf outright of 2024 on Wyndham Clark at 80/1 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am!
Clark skyrocketed to the top of the leaderboard on Saturday, playing one of the best rounds of golf I've seen, setting the course record with a 60. Then, after postponing the final round from Sunday to Monday, it was officially announced on Sunday night that the final round would be canceled and all standings would be final as a 54-hole event.
Now, let's try to keep the momentum going as the PGA Tour heads to Arizona for the popular WM Phoenix Open, home of the famous 16th hole.
Let's dive into the event and then I'll give you my three best outright bets.
WM Phoenix Open odds
WM Phoenix Open How to Watch
- Thursday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. EST (Golf Channel/Peacock)
- Friday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. EST (Golf Channel/Peacock)
- Saturday: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. EST (Golf Channe/Peacockl), 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. EST (NBC)
- Sunday: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. EST (Golf Channel/Peacoack), 3pm - 6 p.m. EST (CNBC)
WM Phoenix Open Purse
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 8 - Sunday, Feb. 11
- Purse: $8.8 million ($1.584 million winner's share)
- Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler
WM Phoenix Open Notable Golfers in the Field
Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1 ranked golfer in the world is the back-to-back defending champion at the WM Phoenix Open, winning it both in 2022 and 2023. He was gearing up for a Sunday charge at Pebble Beach before the final round was cancelled so it'll be interesting to see if he carries that momentum into this event.
Justin Thomas: After a rough 2023, JT seems to be back to his former self, posting two top six finishes in his two starts in 2024. Now, he returns to an event where he has always flirted with victory, but hasn't been able to close it out. He has three top five finishes here in his last five starts.
WM Phoenix Open Picks
Sam Burns +2000
With the field being relatively weak, I'm surprised we're able to get a 20/1 price tag on Sam Burns at an event that fits his style of play to perfection. He has already shown he can play well here, finishing T6 last year, and he's had some strong showings in 2024 including a T6 finish at The American Express and a solo 10th at Pebble Beach last week.
Even more so than where he finished, the most promising part of Burns' game is that he gained +1.42 strokes on the field with his approach play last week. Some uncharacteristically bad play around the greens cost him a few spots in the standings, but if he can carry that approach play into this week, he's going to be in contention.
Eric Cole +5000
Only two golfers gained more strokes with their approach play than Eric Cole did last week, gaining a blistering +2.25 strokes with his irons. He immediately bounced right back into form after a tough outing at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Cole has now finished T21 or better in seven of his last eight starts and he seems primed to get his first win on Tour. His only detractor is that this will be his first time playing at this event.
Kevin Yu +9000
I bet on Kevin Yu at Pebble Beach last week and despite a T58 finish, I'm back on him again at the WM Phoenix Open. Above I mentioned that only two golfers gained more strokes with their approach play than Cole at Pebble Beach and one of them was Yu, who gained +2.3 strokes on the field with his irons.
Unfortunately, that came along with losing 2.93 strokes on the field with his putter. I'm going to chalk that up as an outlier week for him with his putter considering he gained strokes on the greens in his two starts previous to Pebble Beach.
If he can keep his approach play up while dialing in his putter, he's going to be marking a lot of circles on his scorecard in Phoenix.
