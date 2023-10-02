Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 6
How to bet this battle of unbeaten Conference USA teams
By Reed Wallach
Louisiana Tech has jumped out to a 2-0 start in Conference USA play as it hosts Western Kentucky, who entered the season as the conference favorites.
The Hilltoppers are being priced like the conference favorites, laying nearly a touchdown in a weekday matchup on the road. Can Louisiana Tech shake up the Conference USA standings and future picture with an upset win?
Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends
- Western Kentucky is 3-2 against the spread (ATS), 2-1 as a favorite
- Louisiana Tech is 3-3 ATS
- Louisiana Tech has gone UNDER in both games as an underdog
- Western Kentucky has gone UNDER ts only game with a total below 60
Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 5th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Western Kentucky Record: 3-2
- Louisiana Tech Record: 3-3
Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
Western Kentucky
Austin Reed: Everything flows through Reed's arm for the Hilltoppers. The team throws the ball at a top-five rate this season and Reed has been excellent after leading the nation in passing last season, throwing for 1,397 yards with 11 touchdowns.
Louisiana Tech
Tyre Shelton: Shelton has been the leading back in a committee for the Bulldogs as the team has rotated through quarterbacks due to injury. The explosive runner has averaged more than nine yards per carry with three touchdowns for a La. Tech offense that is hoping to figure things out after a slow start to the year.
Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction and Pick
Louisiana Tech has had some injuries through the early part of the season, including to transfer quarterback Hank Bachmeier. The team has gotten passable play from backup Jack Turner in case he can't go and Shelton is fresh off a 100-yard performance against UTEP.
The team will face Western Kentucky, who has been a terrible defensive team this season. On the year, WKU is 107th in EPA/Play and has allowed every team but Middle Tennessee last week to put up more than six yards per play. I believe this Hilltoppers defense has some serious holes and La. Tech can continue its growth on offense with whoever is at quarterback given that the visitors have the fifth-worst tackling grade in the country, according to Pro Football Focus.
Western Kentucky's rush defense is especially poor, 130th in line yards and allowing more than five yards per carry. I believe there is a path to success for the Bulldogs offense if the team commits to attacking on the ground with the likes of Shelton and Marquis Crosby, who is back from an early-season injury.
Now, we can't overlook the WKU offense, which has a dangerous passing game, but one that plays into the strength of the Lousiana Tech defense, which is top 10 in passing success rate. The team's secondary has been elite this season while playing the likes of SMU this season.
I believe the home dog is live on Thursday night and has an exploitable matchup. I'll take the Bulldogs to cover the spread on Thursday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
