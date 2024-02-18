Wichita State vs. Charlotte Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 18
Breaking down everything you need to know to bet on Wichita State vs. Charlotte including odds, trends, key players, and best bet prediction.
The top three teams in the AAC are set to play at noon on Sunday. USF and FAU will play each other in a battle between the top two teams in the standings while the third-place team, Charlotte, will throw down against Wichita State.
The Shockers have had a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, sitting at just 2-10 in conference play. They'll need plenty of things to go their way if they want to upset Charlotte this afternoon.
Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll break down some trends, the key players, and then my best bet.
Wichita State vs. Charlotte odds, spread, and total
Wichita State vs. Charlotte betting trends
- Wichita State is 4-12-1 ATS in its last 17 games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in Wichita State's last five games
- Wichita State has lost eight-straight games on the road
- Charlotte has won eight-straight games at home
- Charlotte is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games played on a Sunday
Wichita State vs. Charlotte how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
- Game time: 12 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Wichita State record: 10-15 (2-10 in AAC)
- Charlotte record: 16-8 (10-2 in AAC)
Wichita State vs. Charlotte key players to watch
Wichita State
Harlond Beverly: Wichita State's guard, Harlond Beverly, may be averaging just 10.6 points per game but he may be the overall best player for the Shockers. He's also grabbing 5.0 boards, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest and is a key perimeter player on the Shockers' defense. Keep an eye on him in today's action.
Charlotte
Igor Milicic Jr.: Charlotte's 6'10 Croatian forward dominates teams down low, racking up 8.4 rebounds and 12.9 points per game. If Charlotte wants to keep its win streak going, Milicic's play in the interior is going to be key in that happening.
Wichita State vs. Charlotte prediction and pick
If you were to look at the metrics for these two teams, there is no way you would guess that one is 10-2 in conference play and the other is 2-10. Wichita State is much better than its record indicates and Charlotte isn't nearly as good as it's record indicates. So, with that being said, the value inherently lies with the Shockers.
One example of that is Wichita State comes into this game ranking 183rd in defensive efficiency while Charlotte ranks just a little bit ahead of them at 130th. Wichita State is also 179th in effective possession ratio while Charlotte is just 157th.
This game is a lot closer on paper than the records would lead you to believe. I'll take the points with Wichita State is a road underdog.
