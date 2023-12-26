Wisconsin vs. LSU Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for Reliaquest Bowl
College football bowl betting preview, prediction and best bets for Wisconsin vs. LSU in the Reliaquest Bowl.
By Reed Wallach
LSU will take on Wisconsin in the Reliaquest Bowl on New Year's Day, but won't have the services of Hesiman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who opted to declare for the NFL Draft.
The Tigers still have plenty of talent on offense and a more than capable backup quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier as the team heads into a bowl game against a Badgers team that struggled with injuries all season but will look to get a program building win under first year head coach Luke Fickell.
How should we bet this game with opt out questions between two teams with little motivation? I'm here to break it down for you! Check out our Reliaquest Bowl betting preview below and find all of our bowl coverage here!
LSU vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread and Total
Wisconsin vs. LSU Betting Trends
- Wisconsin is 4-6-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- LSU is 8-4 ATS this season
- LSU has gone OVER in 11 of 12 games this season
- Wisconsin has gone UNDER in eight of 12 games this season
- Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell is 2-3 against the spread (ATS) in bowl games
LSU vs. Wisconsin How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 1
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- LSU Record: 7-5
- Wisconsin Record: 9-3
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook using the link below, bet $5 on ANY moneyline and win, and you'll get $150 in bonus bets!
LSU vs. Wisconsin Key Players to Watch
LSU
Garrett Nussmeier: Nussmeier has appeared in sparing action across the last three seasons and even competed with Daniels over the last two years at times, he's more than capable as a backup. He also has plenty of skill position players around him, including Biletnikoff Award winner Malik Nabers. LSU was the top offense in the country, there are plenty of blue chip weapons on this roster expected to play.
Wisconsin
Tanner Mordecai: Mordecai returned from injury to play the last three games of the season, leading the Badgers to two wins in that span. The veteran quarterback struggled to find his footing in first year offensive coordinator Phil Longo's offense over the course of the year, passing for only 1,687 yards with 10 total touchdowns and four interceptions across nine games, but will look to go out on a high note.
LSU vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
While there will be some backups on the field in this game, I'm taking the over in this game. LSU hasn't shown an ability to stop any team its played this season, going over in 11 of 12 games this season while Wisconsin's defense has been down from expectations in the first year of a new coaching staff.
The Badgers check in 23rd in EPA/Play, which on the surface is strong, but the team played in a miserable offensive conference in the Big Ten West. The team hasn't seen an offense like LSU, who has the likes of Nabers playing wide receiver and a more than capable quarterback in Nussmeier under center.
On offense, the Badgers should be able to put up some offense against an LSU defense that is 128th in EPA/Play. While the Wisconsin offense will be less potent with star running back Braelon Allen opting out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft, I can't trust this LSU defense to put up much resistance considering it hasn't all year.
The Tigers are 119th in points per drive allowed and 122nd in red zone touchdown percentage allowed. Teams have been able to score at will against this defense in high scoring affairs. Given the non existent stakes, I believe we see more of the same in the Reliaquest Bowl, another LSU over.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!