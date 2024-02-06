WM Phoenix Open Prop Bets (Bet on a hole-in-one on the 16th hole)
The WM Phoenix Open serves as the perfect warm up for Super Bowl 58.
Be sure to watch this week's edition of Green on the Greens to find out our best bets for the event. In this article, I'm going to go a different direction and break down some prop bets I like for the event as well.
If you want to get in on the action this week, be sure to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do so by clicking the link below, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
WM Phoenix Open Prop Bets
Adam Scott Top Australian +138
Three Australians are competing this week. Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, and Aaron Baddeley. Baddeley likely will finish third out of the three so it comes down to Scott and Lee.
While I'm a big fan of Lee, his inaccurate driving has a chance to cost him big time at TPC Scottsdale. There is plenty of trouble on this course if you miss the fairways and that's exactly what Lee is known to do. He will thrive at courses that aren't penal, but this isn't one of them.
Meanwhile, Adam Scott is a great driver of the golf ball and he's coming off a solid T20 performance at Pebble Beach that saw him gain +1.57 strokes with his approach and +1.11 strokes off the tee. He could be in for a big week so I'll bet on him to finish at the top Australian.
Adam Hadwin Top Canadian +175
Many of the Canadians are similar in skill level but I think TPC Scottsdale fits Adam Hadwin's game the best. He's a great driver of the golf ball and he's gained strokes with his approach game in three-straight starts, including at The American Express where he finished T6. He also finished 10th at this event last year.
Corey Conners would be the biggest challenge for Hadwin, but he neither has a good history at this course nor good form leading into this event. I'll fade him by backing Hadwin to finish as the top Canadian.
Hole-in-one on 16th hole +250
This bet is simply for fun. The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale is one of the most electric holes on the PGA Tour's schedule and the place erupts whenever there's a hole-in-one. The only thing that'll make that moment even sweeter is if you bet on one happening at +250 odds.
You can ready about the entire history of holes-in-one at this event here, but there were two made on the 16th hole in 2022. We need just one to cash this bet this week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!