WM Phoenix Open Score Predictions (What will be the winning score at TPC Scottsdale?)
One of the most fun non-signature events on the PGA Tour's calendar is this week's WM Phoenix Open.
Golfers will tackle TPC Scottsdale, including it's signature 16th hole which is surrounded by stadium seating and a party atmosphere. If you want my best bets to win the event, you can read my full betting preview here.
In this article, I'm going to predict the winning score of the tournament as well as the final score for the top 10 golfers on the odds list.
If you want to get in on the action this week, click the link below to sign up for an account at Caesars Sportsbook. If you do so by clicking the link below, Caesars will cover your first bet for you up to $1,000!
WM Phoenix Open Score predictions
Winning score: -18
The Phoenix Open has been a long standing event on the PGA Tour so we can pretty accurately predict what the winning score will be. Six of the last seven years the winning score landed between -17 and -19 with the only exception being 2022 when Scottie Scheffler won at -16. So, if you guess anywhere from -16 to -19, there's a solid chance you'll guess it correctly.
Based on the conditions of the course this week, I'll go with -18 being the winning score. The last time -18 won the event was in 2018 when Gary Woodland took down Chez Reavie in a playoff.
Scottie Scheffler score prediction: -16
Scottie Scheffler is the back-to-back winner of this event, so it'd be shocking if he wasn't in the mix on Sunday. With that being said, his short game has kept him from winning the last few events and I think he'll suffer more of the same issues this week. He'll once again post another Top 5 finish.
Justin Thomas score prediction: -16
Justin Thomas seems primed for another win on the PGA Tour having finished T3 and T6 in his two starts this year. With that being said, he's in a similar situation as Scottie. His short game let him down at Pebble Beach last week and if his putting doesn't improve, he'll get close but just miss out on the win.
Scottie and JT finished tied at T6 last week and I envision a similar result for both of them this week.
Jordan Spieth score prediction -8
Few golfers are as much of a roller coaster to watch than Jordan Spieth. He played fantastically at The Sentry but his putting was disastrous at Pebble Beach which doesn't give me much confidence in him this week. I think he has another middling performance.
Max Homa score prediction: -10
Max Homa doesn't have a great history at this event. Even last year he stumbled en route to a 39th place finish despite playing great golf leading up to the tournament. He hasn't cracked the top 10 in three straight starts here which could be concern heading into this week. Still, he's too good to not put up a respectable number.
Sam Burns score prediction: -16
If you read my betting preview, you know Sam Burns is my top pick to win this week. He's been playing great golf lately and he finished T6 at this event last season. This course is a great fit for him and I think he'll be named the winner on Sunday at 16-under par.
Sungjae Im score prediction: -5
Sungjae Im is in a bit of a slump right now. He missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open and then followed it up with a T66 at last week's signature event at Pebble Beach. He has now lost strokes with his approach play in three start events That's a bad sign heading into this week.
Byeong Hun An score prediction: -17
I like Byeong Hun An a lot this week. He has a solid history at this event and has been posting some promising numbers in recent starts. He's my pick to make a run at it and finish just short in second place.
Cameron Young score prediction: -6
Cameron Young had a terrible event at Pebble Beach, finishing near the bottom of the leaderboard in 70th place. He lost strokes in approach, putting, and chipping which is a recipe for disaster heading into this week. It doesn't help that he has finished 26th and 64th in his two starts at TPC Scottsdale.
JT Poston score prediction: -7
JT Poston was hot to start the year but seems to have cooled off a bit, finishing in 20th at Pebble Beach last week. He also has horrible course history here including missing the cut at the 2023 edition of the WM Phoenix Open. He'll be a non-factor this weekend.
Sahith Theegala score prediction: -13
Sahith Theegala burst onto the scene at this event in 2022, failing to close a lead in the final stretch of holes and ending in third place. I have faith he can put on a strong performance again this week but ultimately won't be in contention late in the afternoon on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.