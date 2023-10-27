World Series MVP prediction: Bet This Rangers Pitcher With Longshot Odds
Here's why we like Nathan Eovaldi to win World Series MVP.
By Jovan Alford
Game 1 of the 2023 World Series begins tonight between the Diamondbacks and Rangers, and bettors are wagering on who will win the game, the series, and a variety of individual player props. In this article, I'm picking who I think will win World Series MVP, and I've got a longshot pick for you.
Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is the current favorite to win World Series MVP at +480 odds. Seager won World Series MVP in 2020 with the Dodgers and would become the fourth player in MLB history to win it twice.
If you think the Diamondbacks can continue their incredible postseason journey and win the World Series, then Ketel Marte (+800) or Corbin Carroll (+800) aren’t bad choices to win MVP as they set the table for the Diamondbacks’ offense.
Below, I’ll give my prediction on who I think will win World Series MVP, as this should be one of the more memorable Fall Classics.
2023 World Series MVP Prediction and Pick
I picked the Rangers to win the World Series in six games earlier this week. However, I don’t see Adolis Garcia or Seager winning MVP, even though they will have a good series. I believe that the 33-year-old Nathan Eovaldi will take home the award, and at +1400 odds, it could be a big payday.
The last time a pitcher won World Series MVP was Stephen Strasburg in 2019. Strasburg had a great World Series for the Washington Nationals, posting a 2-0 record while only allowing four earned runs and striking out 14 batters in 14 innings pitched.
Eovaldi has been outstanding in the postseason with a pristine 4-0 record and 2.42 ERA. He did a tremendous job keeping the Astros' offense in check in the ALCS. The veteran starter posted a 3.65 ERA and only gave up five earned (two home runs) in 12.1 innings. He also struck out 13 batters and had a SO9 of 9.5.
If there’s anybody who can slow down this Diamondbacks’ offense, it’s Eovaldi. He’ll have a chance right away to set the tone at home in Game 1 and will likely pitch again, if necessary if it goes to a Game 5. At 14/1 odds (+1400), it’s not a bad bet, especially if he pitches well in Game 1. We’ll see his odds of winning MVP shorten quickly.
