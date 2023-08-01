Wyndham Championship power rankings (Who are the best golfers at Sedgefield Country Club?)
The PGA Tour's regular season wraps up this week at the Wyndham Championship as golfers try to secure their spot in the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings in order to advance to the first round of the playoffs next week.
It's a relatively weak field this week, with Hideki Matsuyama and Sunjae Im leading the way.
In this article, I'm going to rank the top 10 golfers this week using a mix of both the betting odds and my personal opinion of their chances.
Let's dive into it.
Wyndham Championship Power Rankings
1) Si Woo Kim +2000
Si Woo Kim is my pick to win this week, so of course I'm going to put him in the top spot in my power rankings. The Wyndham Championship is the one event a year that you can bank on Kim showing up in a big way. He has finished in the top five here in four of the last six times he's competed in this event, including winning the event in 2016 and losing in a playoff in 2021.
He's in a great spot to have another strong performance this time around.
2) Russell Henley +2000
Russell Henley is another golfer who has been fantastic at the Wyndham Championship. The last three years at this event, he has finished 9th, 7th, and 5th. But, it's worth noting that he's not coming into the event in great form. In his last two starts, he has finished T35 and then missed the cut at The Open.
3) Hideki Matsuyama +2000
Hideki Matsuyama is arguably the most talented golfer in the field this week, but he doesn't have the course history here that other golfers have. He does have a third place finish here in 2016, but he missed the cut at this event the last two times he competed in it in 2019 and 2021.
4) J.T. Poston +3000
J.T. Poston is coming into this event in the best form of anyone. He has finished 6th or better in three of his last four events, including a T2 finish at last week's 3M Open. He also won this event back in 2019, but has missed two cuts at this event since that win.
5) Sam Burns +2500
Sam Burns has only competed in this event once, finishing in 1th place here in 2020. He's also been a hot and cold golfer throughout the year. For example, he missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship and PGA Championship, then finished T16 and T6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and Memorial, but then missed the cut the week after.
So, which version of Burns will show up this week? Only time will tell.
6) Denny McCarthy +2500
Prior to a missed cut at the Open, Denny McCarthy had been in great form, finishing in the top 20 in four straight starts including a second place finish at the Memorial Tournament. He has one of the best short games on Tour, and his lack of driving distance won't hurt him this week.
7) Sungjae Im +2000
Sungjae Im has finished in the top 10 at this event in three of the last four years while finishing runner up last season. With that being said, I'm not extremely high on him heading into this week. he has missed the cut in five of his last nine starts.
8) Shane Lowry +3300
Shane Lowry was in solid form before his missed cut at the Open, sporting three straight top 20 finishes. With that being said, he hasn't fared well at the Wyndham, finishing 83rd here last season. In a weak field, he could end up winning, but I don't think he's worth his current price tag.
9) Aaron Rai +4000
Aaron Rai is extremely accurate off the tee and his approach game has been amongst the best this season, so this course shapes up well for him this week. He might be the best bet in the 40/1 range of golfers.
10) Adam Scott +3300
Adam Scott has part of the six-man playoff at this event in 2021, so he has a solid history at this event. His putting has been fantastic this season, so it's just a matter of if his approach game shows up. If it does, his name could be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.