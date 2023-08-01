Wyndham Championship score predictions (What will be the winning score at Sedgefield Country Club?)
The Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club will serve as the final tournament on the men's regular season schedule.
It's one of the more historic tournaments on the calendar, dating all the way back to 1938 when Sam Snead won the debut edition of it.
With its rich history, we have plenty of past tournaments to use to try to predict who's going to win. If you want our predictions to win, you can find them here.
in this article, I'm going to predict what the winning score of the tournament will be. I'll also try to call the final score for the top 10 golfers on the odds list. Let's dive into it.
Wyndham Championship Score Predictions
Winning Score: -21
The winning score last year was 20-under par and the year before that the winner came in at 15-under par when Kisner won a record-tying six-man playoff. The five years before that, the winner was either 21-under par or 22-under par, so that's the exact range I'm going to focus in on.
Hideki Matsuyama Score Prediction: -15
Hideki Matsuyama is too talented to not perform well this week, but does he have enough to win? His lack of success at this course is a cause for concern, missing the cut the last two times he played here. I think he'll have a solid performance but will ultimately fall short.
Si Woo Kim Score Prediction: -21
Si Woo Kim is my prediction to win this week, so of course I'm going to say his final score will be the same as the winning score. He won this event in 2016 and it was with the exact same final score of 21-under. I think history will repeat itself on Sunday.
Russell Henley Score Prediction: -16
Russell Henley, much like Si Woo Kim, has had great success at this track, with three-straight top 10 finishes. I expect another top 10 finish this week, but his recent form shows he's going to need to step up in a big way if he wants to get his first win at the Wyndham.
Sungjae Im Score Prediction: Missed Cut
This may seem like a bold take, but Sungjae Im has quietly been playing some terrible golf lately. You might be surprised to find out he has missed the cut in five of his last nine starts. I wouldn't be shocked if it happens again this week.
Sam Burns Score Prediction: -13
Sam Burns has only played in this event once, be he finished in 11th place the year he did. We never know what version of him is going to show up any given week, but I feel he's a good fit for this course. Still, I don't think he'll be in contention heading into the weekend but a backdoor top 20 seems likely.
Denny McCarthy Score Prediction: -18
Denny McCarthy missed the cut at the Open, but had four straight top 20 finishes before that including a second place finish at the Memorial. His short game is so good that as long as it's rolling for him, he can separate himself from this weak field.
Shane Lowry Score Prediction: -12
I keep expecting more from Shane Lowry, but he just hasn't brought his "A" game often enough this season. He also finished just 83rd at this event last season, so I don't have a lot of faith in him this time around either.
J.T. Poston Score Prediction: -20
J.T. Poston won this event in 2019 and enters the week in arguably the best form of the entire field. He finished 6th or better in three of his last four starts, including a T2 finish at last week's 3M Open. With great course history and strong form, I'm predicting a runner-up finish for him on Sunday.
Justin Thomas Score Prediction: Missed Cut
Justin Thomas is playing the worst golf of his life, there's no other way to put it. He has missed the cut in five of his last seven tournaments including last week's 3M Open. I will continue to bet on him to miss the cut until he proves he can get back to reaching his potential.
