Yankees' World Series Odds Falling After Gerrit Cole Injury
A once promising Yankee season is on the ropes before it even begins.
Christmas came early for Yankee fans last December when the Bronx Bombers sent five players to the San Diego Padres for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham.
Landing the biggest name available was costly, but having Soto in a lineup with a healthy Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton had Yankee fans salivating at the thought of what could be as the team looks to rectify the lost season that was 2023.
New York was the betting favorite to win the A.L. East in late February, with the second best odds to win the American League and reached as high as +800 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win its first World Series since 2009.
Shortly thereafter things began to go south for the Yanks, as Judge indicated last year's toe injury which limited him to 106 games would likely require maintenance for the rest of his career.
Still, things were looking up as the Yankees win total even increased from 93.5 to 94.5, more than 12 games over last season's 82.
It wouldn't last.
The betting market was able to withstand Judge managing his toe, but not ace Gerrit Cole's injured elbow.
The good news is Cole won't completely shut down. The bad news is he won't throw for up to a month.
Cole was 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA and accounted for 7.4 bWAR in 2023, over 33 starts, 24 of which were quality starts.
He was a work horse that gave the Yankees a chance to win each time he went to the mound.
Needless to say, the Yankees rotation looks a lot different without Cole in the rotation and the team's odds of winning the World Series have dived as a result, falling to +900 at FanDuel and to +1100 at DraftKings.
Correspondingly, the Yankees win total has decreased by three games and the odds of winning the AL East and American League have also lengthened.
But these are the Yankees and while winning the East is nice and winning the league is nicer, the expectation is that this team will bring home World Championships.
That's why the team paid the exorbitant price for Soto.
It's to be determined how long Cole will be out, but one thing is for sure: The odds of the Yankees winning the World Series aren't going to improve without Cole's elbow improving or New York making a major move for another elite arm.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.