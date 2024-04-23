Zurich Classic Hole in One Odds and History (Will Anyone Record an Ace at TPC Louisiana?)
Breaking down the history of holes in one at Zurich Classic including the odds of one occurring in 2024.
The only team event on the PGA Tour's schedule, the Zurich Classic, is set to take place this week.
I broke down everything you need to know to bet on this week's event, including my three favorite outright picks, in my full betting preview here. In this article, I'm going to break down the betting odds of a golfer to record a hole-in-one this week, as well as the history of them occurring at TPC Louisiana.
Let's dive into it.
Zurich Classic Hole in One History
We're going to focus solely on holes in one that have occurred since this became a team event in 2017. The partner that recorded the ace is bolded.
- Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney - 2023
- Robert MacIntyre/Martin Laird - 2022
- Graeme McDowell/Matt Wallce - 2021
- Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman - 2021
- Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown - 2019
- Chris Paisley/Tommy Fleetwood - 2018
- Billy Hurley/Peter Malnati - 2018
There have been seven total aces recorded at this event since it became a team event in 2017, including two in both 2018 and 2021.
Zurich Classic Hole in One Odds
The odds listed below are via BetMGM Sportsbook:
- Yes Hole-in-One +150
- No Hole-in-One -200
Despite there being a history of aces at this event since it became a team tournament, I'm going to side with the "no hole-in-one" at -200 odds.
One of the key things we need to keep in mind that there are fewer attempts for a hole-in-one compared to usual tournaments. Round 2 and Round 4 will be alternate shot format, meaning only one of each partnership will take the tee-shot at each hole which means there will be half the amount of attempts at each par 3.
For that reason alone, I'm going to take the "no" at -200.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
