Zurich Classic Score Predictions (How Will Top Pairings Fare at TPC Louisiana?)
Attempting to predict the final score for the top 10 partnerships for this week's Zurich Classic
Love it or hate it, team golf returns to the PGA Tour this week for the Zurich Classic. Golfers will partner up at TPC Louisiana to try to win the only team event on the Tour's calendar.
In this article, I'm going to attempt to predict the final score, as well as the score for the top 10 teams on the odds list.
Zurich Classic Score Predictions
Winning score: -28
With this being a team event and two of the four rounds being bestball format, the winners at the Zurich Classic always go low. Last year, Nick hardy and Davis Riley set the event record going 30-under par. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele finished 29-under par the year before.
I'm going to go with a similar score, but not quite as low. I'll predict 28-under par, two strokes off last year's record-setting pace.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele Score Prediction: -22
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele won this event as partners in 2022 then followed it up with a T4 finish last year, but I don't think this is the year to bet on them to win. Schauffele's game is trending in the wrong direction, posting a T18 finish while gaining only +0.26 true stokes per round with his approach play last week.
Cantlay posted a T3 finish last week but that could be deceiving due to his annual strong play at Harbour Town.
They'll have a strong finish, but I won't pick them to win.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry Score Prediction: -25
Rory McIlroy is making his debut at the Zurich Classic this year and while he should carry this team to a top-five finish, Shane Lowry's horrific play of late makes me extremely concerned. He has lost over 1.7 strokes per round on the greens in his last two starts and you have to sink putts to score at an event like this.
Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris Score Prediction: -28
If you read my betting preview, you'd know the duo of Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris is my best bet to win this week. These two golfers compliment each other's games well and Theegala has been playing some of his best golf of his career.
I think they win this week at 28-under par.
Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama Score Prediction: -16
Collin Morikawa has gone T3 and solo ninth in his last two starts but that RBC Heritage finish may be deceiving. he lost -0.44 true strokes per round with his approach play. That marks the fourth time in his last five starts that he has lost strokes with his irons. That's a bad sign for Morikawa.
Kurt Kitayama has played some solid golf at times this season, but that level of play has left him over the past month. he hasn't finished better than T33 since a T19 finish at The Players Championship. This team is overvalued at 10/1. They'll make the cut and play on the weekend, but they won't challenge to top contenders.
Tom Hoge and Maverick McNealy Score Prediction: -17
You have to love Tom Hoge's ability to rack up birdies, which is key for the Zurich Classic, but Maverick McNealy's recent form is enough to hold this team back from truly contending. He has finished T58 and T45 in his last two starts.
If Hoge had a partner who was in better form, I'd project them to shoot a lot lower than -17, but with McNealy there, I don't expect much more than that.
Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Hojgaard Score Prediction: -26
The Hojgaard twins are going to be fascinating watch this week. As long as Rasmus is healthy, I think they have the chemistry and the game to compete for the win this week. Rasmus has one of the most underrated swings in the world and I project he and his twin to post a runner-up finish at TPC Louisiana.
Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith Score Prediction: -10
Corey Conners is trending in the wrong direction, finishing worse in each of his last three starts including a T44 at Harbour Town last week, a course he should have been able to thrive at. He's partnered with Taylor Pendrith who has missed the cut in five of his last seven starts.
I have low expectations for the Canadians this week.
Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick Score Prediction: -19
The Fitzpatrick brothers finished T19 at this event last year and I expect a slight improvement this year, but I don't think they'll be in contention on Sunday. Matt hasn't had his best stuff of late and while Alex has improved in 2024, their name recognition is making people believe this duo is better than they are.
Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin Score Prediction: Miss Cut
Adam Hadwin's history at the Zurich Classic is a great example of his career. It's either boom or bust for the Canadian. He finished solo second with Taylor here last year, but also missed the cut twice in four starts. He has a T5 finish at the Valspar this season along with a T4 at the Genesis and T6 at the American Express, but amongst the starts where he hasn't finished inside the top 6, he doesn't have a better finish than T39 since the Sentry.
Nick Taylor has been in rough form of late, not posting a top 25 finish since a T12 at the Arnold Palmer.
I think the runner ups from last season will miss the cut in 2024.
Brice Garnett and Sepp Straka Score Prediction: -10
Brice Garnett won this year's Puerto Rico Open while alsof inishing T18 at the RBC Heritage last week, but he has a horrific history at the Zurich Classic, missing the cut here four straight years. Straka also missed the cut here in 2022.
I think these two make the cut this time around, but won't make much noise on the weekend.
