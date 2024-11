Los 6 equipos finalistas para firmar a Juan Soto en la agencia libre con contrato récord

Per @JonHeyman, the Juan Soto sweepstakes could be down to the Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays, Red Sox, Dodgers and Phillies.



Yankees personnel believe that Soto will take the best deal offered, which is why the Mets are "probably as well-positioned as anyone" https://t.co/9kVtcgwT0n pic.twitter.com/RGOlVyJwdx