Alex Cora responde a Rafael Devers: "Tomaré la decisión por el bien de los Medias Rojas"

Alex Cora responds:



"He feels like he's a 3rd baseman, he's gonna work out as a 3rd baseman, and then we're gonna make decisions accordingly... I think here, it's not about Bregman or Devers or Cora, it's about the Red Sox."#RedSox https://t.co/kSriIZJdL3 pic.twitter.com/WKpJDjTaJ6