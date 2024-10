El cambio entre tres equipos que enviaría a Zach LaVine a los Lakers

Bleacher Report 3-Team trade idea to Move LaVine to the Lakers and Ingram to Chicago:



Lakers Receive: Zach LaVine and Antonio Reeves



Bulls Receive: Brandon Ingram, D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2029,20231 LAL FRPs.



Pelicans Receive: Rui Hachimura, Chris Duarte, Cam… pic.twitter.com/LHc4CyWWQE