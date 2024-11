El contrato que estarían preparando los Yankees para Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez with the Dodgers in 2024:



- All-Star ⭐️

- Home Run Derby Champion 🏆

- 33 home runs (career-high)

- 134 wRC+ (career-high for full season)

- 3.5 fWAR (2nd highest of career)

- 3 HR/12 RBI/119 wRC+ in October

- World Series RING 💍