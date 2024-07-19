El calendario de la Premier League en la temporada 2024-25
El próximo 16 de agosto comenzará la temporada 2024-25 de la Premier League, en la que 20 equipos (varios de ellos posicionados entre los mejores del mundo), competirán por alcanzar el ansiado título.
Actualmente el entorchado está en manos del Manchester City, que en la edición 2023-24 consiguió el cuarto consecutivo en su historia.
La finalización de esta edición del torneo será el domingo 25 de mayo de 2025, y a continuación se detallan las 38 jornadas que formarán parte de la misma, con sus respectivas fechas y partidos:
Jornada 1 - 16 de agosto
- Manchester United vs. Fulham.
- Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool.
- Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton.
- Everton vs. Brighton.
- Newcastle vs. Southampton.
- Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth.
- West Ham vs. Aston Villa.
- Brentford vs. Crystal Palace.
- Chelsea vs. Manchester City.
- Leicester vs. Tottenham.
Jornada 2 - 24 de agosto
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United.
- Aston Villa vs. Arsenal.
- Brighton vs. Man Utd.
- Crystal Palace vs. West Ham.
- Fulham vs. Leicester City.
- Liverpool vs. Brentford.
- Man City vs. Ipswich Town.
- Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest.
- Spurs vs. Everton.
- Wolves vs. Chelsea.
Jornada 3 - 31 de agosto
- Arsenal vs. Brighton.
- Brentford vs. Southampton.
- Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace.
- Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth.
- Ipswich Town vs. Fulham.
- Leicester City vs. Aston Villa.
- Man Utd vs. Liverpool.
- Newcastle United vs. Spurs.
- Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves.
- West Ham vs. Man City.
Jornada 4 - 14 de septiembre
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea.
- Aston Villa vs. Everton.
- Brighton vs. Ipswich Town.
- Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City.
- Fulham vs. West Ham.
- Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest.
- Man City vs. Brentford.
- Southampton vs. Man Utd.
- Spurs vs. Arsenal.
- Wolves vs. Newcastle United.
Jornada 5 - 21 de septiembre
- Aston Villa vs. Wolves.
- Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest.
- Crystal Palace vs. Man Utd.
- Fulham vs. Newcastle United.
- Leicester City vs. Everton.
- Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth.
- Man City vs. Arsenal.
- Southampton vs. Ipswich Town.
- Spurs vs. Brentford.
- West Ham vs. Chelsea.
Jornada 6 - 28 de septiembre
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Southampton.
- Arsenal vs. Leicester City.
- Brentford vs. West Ham.
- Chelsea vs. Brighton.
- Everton vs. Crystal Palace.
- Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa.
- Man Utd vs. Spurs.
- Newcastle United vs. Man City.
- Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham.
- Wolves vs. Liverpool.
Jornada 7 - 5 de octubre
- Arsenal vs. Southampton.
- Aston Villa vs. Man Utd.
- Brentford vs. Wolves.
- Brighton vs. Spurs.
- Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest.
- Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool.
- Everton vs. Newcastle United.
- Leicester City vs. AFC Bournemouth.
- Man City vs. Fulham.
- West Ham vs. Ipswich Town.
Jornada 8 - 19 de octubre
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal.
- Fulham vs. Aston Villa.
- Ipswich Town vs. Everton.
- Liverpool vs. Chelsea.
- Man Utd vs. Brentford.
- Newcastle United vs. Brighton.
- Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace.
- Southampton vs. Leicester City.
- Spurs vs. West Ham.
- Wolves vs. Man City.
Jornada 9 - 26 de octubre
- Arsenal vs. Liverpool.
- Aston Villa vs. AFC Bournemouth.
- Brentford vs. Ipswich Town.
- Brighton vs. Wolves.
- Chelsea vs. Newcastle United.
- Crystal Palace vs. Spurs.
- Everton vs. Fulham.
- Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest.
- Man City vs. Southampton.
- West Ham vs. Man Utd.
Jornada 10 - 2 de noviembre
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Man City.
- Fulham vs. Brentford.
- Ipswich Town vs. Leicester City.
- Liverpool vs. Brighton.
- Man Utd vs. Chelsea.
- Newcastle United vs. Arsenal.
- Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham.
- Southampton vs. Everton.
- Spurs vs. Aston Villa.
- Wolves vs. Crystal Palace.
Jornada 11 - 9 de noviembre
- Brentford vs. AFC Bournemouth.
- Brighton vs. Man City.
- Chelsea vs. Arsenal.
- Crystal Palace vs. Fulham.
- Liverpool vs. Aston Villa.
- Man Utd vs. Leicester City.
- Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United.
- Spurs vs. Ipswich Town.
- West Ham vs. Everton.
- Wolves vs. Southampton.
Jornada 12 - 23 de noviembre
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Brighton.
- Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest.
- Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace.
- Everton vs. Brentford.
- Fulham vs. Wolves.
- Ipswich Town vs. Man Utd.
- Leicester City vs. Chelsea.
- Man City vs. Spurs.
- Newcastle United vs. West Ham.
- Southampton vs. Liverpool.
Jornada 13 - 30 de noviembre
- Brentford vs. Leicester City.
- Brighton vs. Southampton.
- Chelsea vs. Aston Villa.
- Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United.
- Liverpool vs. Man City.
- Man Utd vs. Everton.
- Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town.
- Spurs vs. Fulham.
- West Ham vs. Arsenal.
- Wolves vs. AFC Bournemouth.
Jornada 14 - 3 de diciembre
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Spurs.
- Arsenal vs. Man Utd.
- Aston Villa vs. Brentford.
- Everton vs. Wolves.
- Fulham vs. Brighton.
- Ipswich Town vs. Crystal Palace.
- Leicester City vs. West Ham.
- Man City vs. Nottingham Forest.
- Newcastle United vs. Liverpool.
- Southampton vs. Chelsea.
Jornada 15 - 7 de diciembre
- Aston Villa vs. Southampton.
- Brentford vs. Newcastle United.
- Crystal Palace vs. Man City.
- Everton vs. Liverpool.
- Fulham vs. Arsenal.
- Ipswich Town vs. AFC Bournemouth.
- Leicester City vs. Brighton.
- Man Utd vs. Nottingham Forest.
- Spurs vs. Chelsea.
- West Ham vs. Wolves.
Jornada 16 - 14 de diciembre
- AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham.
- Arsenal vs. Everton.
- Brighton vs. Crystal Palace.
- Chelsea vs. Brentford.
- Liverpool vs. Fulham.
- Man City vs. Man Utd.
- Newcastle United vs. Leicester City.
- Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa.
- Southampton vs. Spurs.
- Wolves vs. Ipswich Town.
Jornada 17 - 21 de diciembre
- Aston Villa vs. Man City.
- Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest.
- Crystal Palace-Ipswich Town.
- Everton vs. Chelsea.
- Fulham vs. Southampton.
- Ipswich Town vs. Newcastle United.
- Leicester City vs. Wolves.
- Man Utd vs. AFC Bournemouth.
- Spurs vs. Liverpool.
- West Ham vs. Brighton.
Jornada 18 - 26 de diciembre
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace.
- Arsenal vs. Ipswich Town.
- Brighton vs. Brentford.
- Chelsea vs. Fulham.
- Liverpool vs. Leicester City.
- Man City vs. Everton.
- Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa.
- Nottingham Forest vs. Spurs.
- Southampton vs. West Ham.
- Wolves vs. Man Utd.
Jornada 19 - 29 de diciembre
- Aston Villa vs. Brighton.
- Brentford vs. Arsenal.
- Crystal Palace vs. Southampton.
- Everton vs. Nottingham Forest.
- Fulham vs. AFC Bournemouth.
- Ipswich Town vs. Chelsea.
- Leicester City vs. Man City.
- Man Utd vs. Newcastle United.
- Spurs vs. Wolves.
- West Ham vs. Liverpool.
Jornada 20 - 4 de enero
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Everton.
- Aston Villa vs. Leicester City.
- Brighton vs. Arsenal.
- Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea.
- Fulham vs. Ipswich Town.
- Liverpool vs. Man Utd.
- Man City vs. West Ham.
- Southampton vs. Brentford.
- Spurs vs. Newcastle United.
- Wolves vs. Nottingham Forest.
Jornada 21 - 14 de enero/15 enero
- Arsenal vs. Spurs.
- Brentford vs. Man City.
- Everton vs. Aston Villa.
- Ipswich Town vs. Brighton.
- Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace.
- Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool.
- West Ham vs. Fulham.
- Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth.
- Newcastle United vs. Wolves.
- Man Utd vs. Southampton.
Jornada 22 - 18 de enero
- Arsenal vs. Aston Villa.
- Brentford vs. Liverpool.
- Chelsea vs. Wolves.
- Chelsea vs. Liverpool.
- Ipswich Town vs. Man City.
- Leicester City vs. Fulham.
- Man Utd vs. Brighton.
- Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth.
- Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton.
- West Ham vs. Crystal Palace.
Jornada 23 - 25 de febrero
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest.
- Aston Villa vs. West Ham.
- Brighton vs. Everton.
- Crystal Palace vs. Brentford.
- Fulham vs. Man Utd.
- Liverpool vs. Ipswich Town.
- Man City vs. Chelsea.
- Southampton vs. Newcastle United.
- Spurs vs. Leicester City.
- Wolves vs. Arsenal.
Jornada 24 - 1 de febrero
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Liverpool.
- Arsenal vs. Man City.
- Brentford vs. Spurs.
- Chelsea vs. West Ham.
- Everton vs. Leicester City.
- Ipswich Town vs. Southampton.
- Man Utd vs. Crystal Palace.
- Newcastle United vs. Fulham.
- Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton.
- Wolves vs. Aston Villa.
Jornada 25 - 15 de febrero
- Aston Villa vs. Ipswich Town.
- Brighton vs. Chelsea.
- Crystal Palace vs. Everton.
- Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest.
- Leicester City vs. Arsenal.
- Liverpool vs. Wolves.
- Man City vs. Newcastle United.
- Southampton vs. AFC Bournemouth.
- Spurs vs. Man Utd.
- West Ham vs. Brentford.
Jornada 26 - 22 de febrero
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Wolves.
- Arsenal vs. West Ham.
- Aston Villa vs. Chelsea.
- Everton vs. Man Utd.
- Fulham vs. Crystal Palace.
- Ipswich Town vs. Spurs.
- Leicester City vs. Brentford.
- Man City vs. Liverpool.
- Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest.
- Southampton vs. Brighton.
Jornada 27 - 25 de febrero/26 de febrero
- Brentford vs. Everton.
- Brighton vs. AFC Bournemouth.
- Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal.
- Spurs vs. Man City.
- West Ham vs. Leicester City.
- Wolves vs. Fulham.
- Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa.
- Chelsea vs. Southampton.
- Liverpool vs. Newcastle United.
- Man Utd vs. Ipswich Town.
Jornada 28 - 8 de marzo
- Brentford vs. Aston Villa.
- Brighton vs. Fulham.
- Chelsea vs. Leicester City.
Crystal Palace-Ipswich Town.
- Liverpool vs. Southampton.
- Man Utd vs. Arsenal.
Jornada 31 - 5 de abril
- Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest.
- Brentford vs. Chelsea.
- Crystal Palace vs. Brighton.
- Everton vs. Arsenal.
- Fulham vs. Liverpool.
- Ipswich Town vs. Wolves.
- Leicester City vs. Newcastle United.
- Man Utd vs. Man City.
- Spurs vs. Southampton.
- West Ham vs. AFC Bournemouth.
- Spurs vs. AFC Bournemouth.
- West Ham vs. Newcastle United.
- Wolves vs. Everton.
Jornada 29 - 15 de marzo
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Brentford.
- Arsenal vs. Chelsea.
- Aston Villa vs. Liverpool.
- Everton vs. West Ham.
- Fulham vs. Spurs.
- Ipswich Town vs. Nottingham Forest.
- Leicester City vs. Man Utd.
- Man City vs. Brighton.
- Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace.
- Southampton vs. Wolves.
Jornada 30 - 1 de abril/2 de abril
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Ipswich Town.
- Arsenal vs. Fulham.
- Brighton vs. Aston Villa.
- Nottingham Forest vs. Man Utd.
- Wolves vs. West Ham.
- Chelsea vs. Spurs.
- Man City vs. Leicester City.
- Newcastle United vs. Brentford.
- Southampton vs. Crystal Palace.
- Liverpool vs. Everton.
Jornada 31 - 5 de abril
- Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest.
- Brentford vs. Chelsea.
- Crystal Palace vs. Brighton.
- Everton vs. Arsenal.
- Fulham vs. Liverpool.
- Ipswich Town vs. Wolves.
- Leicester City vs. Newcastle United.
- Man Utd vs. Man City.
- Spurs vs. Southampton.
- West Ham vs. AFC Bournemouth.
Jornada 32 - 12 de abril
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Fulham.
- Arsenal vs. Brentford.
- Brighton vs. Leicester City.
- Chelsea vs. Ipswich Town.
- Liverpool vs. West Ham.
- Man City vs. Crystal Palace.
- Newcastle United vs. Man Utd.
- Nottingham Forest vs. Everton.
- Southampton vs. Aston Villa.
- Wolves vs. Spurs.
Jornada 33 - 19 de abril
- Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United.
- Brentford vs. Brighton.
- Crystal Palace vs. AFC Bournemouth.
- Everton vs. Man City.
- Fulham vs. Chelsea.
- Ipswich Town vs. Arsenal.
- Leicester City vs. Liverpool.
- Man Utd vs. Wolves.
- Spurs vs. Nottingham Forest.
- West Ham vs. Southampton.
Jornada 34 - 26 de abril
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Man Utd.
- Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace.
- Brighton vs. West Ham.
- Chelsea vs. Everton.
- Liverpool vs. Spurs.
- Man City vs. Aston Villa.
- Newcastle United vs. Ipswich Town.
- Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford.
- Southampton vs. Fulham.
- Wolves vs. Leicester City.
Jornada 35 - 3 de mayo
- Arsenal vs. AFC Bournemouth.
- Aston Villa vs. Fulham.
- Brentford vs. Man Utd.
- Brighton vs. Newcastle United.
Chelsea vs. Liverpool.
- Crystal Palace vs.Nottingham Forest.
- Everton vs. Ipswich Town.
- Leicester City vs. Southampton.
- Man City vs. Wolves.
- West Ham vs. Spurs.
Jornada 36 - 10 de mayo
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa.
- Fulham vs. Everton.
- Ipswich Town vs. Brentford.
- Liverpool vs. Arsenal.
- Man Utd vs. West Ham.
- Newcastle United vs. Chelsea.
- Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City.
- Southampton vs. Man City.
- Spurs vs. Crystal Palace.
- Wolves vs. Brighton.
Jornada 37 - 18 de mayo
- Arsenal vs. Newcastle United.
- Aston Villa vs. Spurs.
- Brentford vs. Fulham.
- Brighton vs. Liverpool.
- Chelsea vs. Man Utd.
- Crystal Palace vs. Wolves.
- Everton vs. Southampton.
- Leicester City vs. Ipswich Town.
- Man City vs. AFC Bournemouth.
- West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest.
Jornada 38 - 25 de mayo
- AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City.
- Fulham vs. Man City.
- Ipswich Town vs. West Ham.
- Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace.
- Man Utd vs. Aston Villa.
- Newcastle United vs. Everton.
- Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea.
- Southampton vs. Arsenal.
- Spurs vs. Brighton.
- Wolves vs. Brentford.