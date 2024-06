¿Cuántos pilotos han muerto en la historia de la F1?

Today, as always, we remember @Jules_Bianchi whom we so tragically lost 6 years ago today, 9 months after that horrendous accident at Suzuka.



He was just 25.



Never forgotten - Rest In Peace, Jules 🇫🇷#RestInPeace #F1 #Neverforgotten #FlyHighJules pic.twitter.com/i2JirJeXJz