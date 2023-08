¿Qué pasará con Juan Soto en 2024 tras no ser cambiado por los Padres?

Most MLB walks before their 25th birthday:

Juan Soto, 606 (725 games)

Mel Ott, 541 (983 games)

Mickey Mantle, 522 (808 games)

Ted Williams, 493 (586 games)

Eddie Yost, 491 (708 games)



Juan Soto won't turn 25 until October 25.