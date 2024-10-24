Best College Football Over/Under Bets to Make for Week 9
Week 9 of College Football is upon us and after a strong week I'm feeling good about the upcoming slate, as each week brings additional data points to analyze and use in our picks.
While this week's schedule lacks the big game feel of a Texas-Georgia matchup, the beauty of college football is due to the shear volume of games, there's always value somewhere, you just have to find it.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels Game Total Prediction
For the last couple of weeks I've been on the Oklahoma team total and have pointed out how high schoolish the Sooners have looked on offense and been able to benefit from that analysis.
Oklahoma has changed offensive coordinators, but they'll still struggle to put up many points against a good Ole Miss defense. That said, I don't like the number and will pivot to the game total here, as the Sooners are still good on defense.
Trends also suggest the Ole Miss offense is a tad overrated when playing an SEC opponent as four of the last five Ole Miss SEC games have gone under.
Yes, the Sooners are new to the conference, but their defense fits right in and helps this one stay under.
Pick: Oklahoma Sooners vs Ole Miss Rebels UNDER 49 points
Illinois Fighting Illini vs Oregon Ducks Game Total Prediction
We read the Oregon-Purdue game perfectly last week, so why not go back for more?
In effect, the Ducks had a week off while Illinois was dragging Michigan to a new low, despite a relatively close score on the scoreboard.
Now, the Illini have to travel to the Northwest and take on a completely different offensive philosophy and skill set than last week while coming off a huge emotional win.
The timing for Illinois is terrible.
The Ducks will reach 40 on their own and the Illini are good enough to get us the rest of the way.
Pick: Illinois Fighting Illini vs Oregon Ducks OVER 54.5 points
Brigham Young Cougars vs Central Florida Knights Game Total Prediction
The Cougars roll into to Orlando averaging 33 points a game, while the Knights add 27 on their side of the ledger.
Defensively, BUY allows 20, while UCF gives up 29.5, which ranks 90th in the nation.
The Cougars have hit 40 points twice and scored at least 34 points in six of seven contests on their way to a 7-0 record.
UCF has been a bit more up and down, but found their offensive groove last week, putting up 35 in a loss to Iowa State.
Four of Brigham Young's last five games have gone over as have five of UCF's last seven.
PICK: Brigham Young Cougars vs Central Florida Knights OVER 55.5 points
