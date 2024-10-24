Best College Football Team Total Bets to Make for Week 9
Coming off a decent week on team totals, I'm looking forward to the Week 9 matchups a little more than usual as I'm getting into the swing of the season.
There are matchups I believe we can find value in, though some of them might not be in the biggest matchups of the week.
Join me as I take a virtual trip around the country and find the team totals that bring the greatest value this week.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Ohio State Buckeyes Team Total Prediction
When we last saw Ohio State they were letting the clock run out on their hopes of a perfect season in Oregon.
The Buckeyes have had two weeks to lick their wounds, get back to work, and get mad.
Despite being labeled as a pedestrian offense by some, Ohio State has scored at least 31 points in every game this season, including the last three against Big 10 foes.
Nebraska's defense is coming in allowing only 20.2 points per game, but gave up 56 last week on the road at Indiana in one of their few tests against offenses with a pulse.
When I first looked at this number it was 37.5, which I liked, and now it has fallen to 36.5 which I like even more.
The Buckeyes will want to impress and unfortunately for Nebraska the campaign begins this week.
PICK: Ohio State Buckeyes OVER 36.5 points
Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Navy Midshipmen Team Total Prediction
The total and spread on this game imply a score of around 39-13 and that's about how I see it playing out.
Navy and Army have been two of the best stories of the college football season, but it likely ends this week for the Midshipmen.
Navy has scored at least 34 points in every game this season, but it's come against a conglomeration of bad college football teams, including Bucknell, UAB, Air Force, and Charlotte.
Navy comes in third in the nation in rushing yards per game, rushing on 78% of its plays which will shorten the game.
The Irish defense gives up just 11.9 points and 113 rushing yards per game, so it will be strength on strength, and I'm going with the Irish's strength.
It's difficult for me to see how the Midshipman score three touchdowns and with this total on the other side of two touchdowns and a field goal I'm in.
Navy Midshipmen Team Total UNDER 17.5 points
Texas Longhorns vs Vanderbilt Commodores Team Total Prediction
The Longhorns are coming off their first loss of the season after getting thoroughly outplayed by Georgia in their own stadium.
Conventional wisdom might worry about a letdown spot here, but I'm not sure that happens with this Texas team.
Until last week, the Longhorns had put up at least 31 points in every game, hitting at least 50 three times.
I'm still concerned about Quinn Ewers, but Steve Sarkisian's team also knows if it loses again it's playoff hopes are on life support, but more than any of that, this is a physical and talent mismatch.
Texas Longhorns Team Total OVER 35.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.