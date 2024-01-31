$200k bet placed on Brock Purdy to be named Super Bowl MVP
Big bets on Super Bowl 58 are starting to roll in, including the first million dollar wager.
It's not just the winner of the Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are betting on. In fact, a wager has recently come in on Brock Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant himself, to be named MVP of the game.
Brock Purdy Super Bowl MVP Bet
Let's disregard the $100k bet on the coin toss for a moment and consider the $200k that was wagered on Purdy to win MVP over at Caesars Sportsbook.
Mr. Irrelevant, in just his second season in the NFL, is second on the odds list to be named Super Bowl MVP behind only Patrick Mahomes (+140).
It's an interesting strategy if you want to bet on a team to win, but what to get a higher payout than you would betting on their moneyline. The reason behind that the quarterback of the winning team has been named MVP of the Super Bowl in 10 of the last 14 editions of the the game.
Super Bowl MVP odds
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.