3 Best NFL Against the Spread Picks for Week 2 (Target These 0-1 Teams in Week 2)
Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season kicked off in the Sunshine State Thursday with the Buffalo Bills continuing their recent domination of AFC East-rival Miami in a 31-10 victory.
While there’s no Friday night NFL game this week, there is still a loaded slate on the horizon with 14 games on tap for Sunday before the action ends in Philadelphia on Monday.
Here are three ATS bets to consider for Week 2.
- Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Green Bay Packers
- Tennessee Titans (+4) vs. New York Jets
- New York Giants (+1.5) at Washington Commanders
Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Green Bay Packers
It’s no secret that making the Colts short road favorites at Lambeau Field reflects Jordan Love’s sprained MCL which will sideline him for the next 3-6 weeks. However, is this a big enough adjustment with Malik Willis running the show in Green Bay?
Green Bay has a bevy of young, talented receivers, but is Willis the right guy to run the show? In 12 career games, Willis has a completion percentage just north of 50% and posted a 13.3 QBR in his longest stint of action (eight games as a rookie in 2022) with an overall career passer rating of 48.7. Willis has never thrown a touchdown in his career against three interceptions.
Furthermore, it’s not like Willis has had all offseason to build a rapport with the Packers’ wide receivers. Willis was brought to Green Bay via a trade with Tennessee less than three weeks ago. Willis immediately has to shake off the rust against a Colts’ defense that was more susceptible to the run in Week 1 while it held C.J. Stroud to 7.3 yards per attempt in a close loss to Houston.
Speaking of run defense, the Packers were 28th against the run last season and 26th in run defense in 2022. First-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley brought in a new aggressive system that is paramount on corners engaging early against receivers, jamming them at the line of scrimmage. The new-look Green Bay defense did little to slow down Philadelphia’s run game in the season-opener as Saquon Barkley ran for 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Indianapolis ranked No. 1 in run-blocking win rate in Week 1, which equates to a big opportunity for Jonathan Taylor to have a big game against the Packers.
Tennessee Titans (+4) vs. New York Jets
We’ve seen the Titans come up short as four-point underdogs in dramatic fashion. In Week 1, Tennessee had a 17-0 lead and didn’t allow an offensive touchdown but still found a way to lose at Soldier Field to the Chicago Bears, 24-17.
A big reason for that was ball security as quarterback Will Levis threw two interceptions, none bigger than a disastrous pick-six in the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference maker. The Jets have a defense that can take the ball away, but count on Levis focusing more on ball security in this matchup after costing his team in the season opener.
Lost in that collapse was a strong performance by the Tennessee defense, though, holding Chicago to just 148 total yards. On the other hand, the Jets’ defense was expected to be one of the league’s best and allowed points on eight consecutive drives against the 49ers.
Yes, the situation for those performances aren’t exactly equal. Tennessee was facing a rookie making his first career start. The Jets were facing a well-oiled San Francisco machine. However, the spot for the Titans as home underdogs was too good to pass up.
The Jets are coming off a west coast trip and a short week after losing to the 49ers on Monday Night Football. It’s a short turnaround for Robert Saleh’s club to come home on short rest, then fly to Nashville. Meanwhile, the Titans were back in Music City licking their wounds shortly after letting one get away in Chicago.
New York Giants (+1.5) at Washington Commanders
We’ve already gone deep into the numbers for this matchup and why the Giants are worth an ATS look in Week 2 and in any six-point teasers.
Daniel Jones looked horrendous in a Week 1 loss to Minnesota, throwing for less than 200 yards and two interceptions, including a back-breaking pick-six near his own endzone. You can thank that season-opening dud for the discount you’re getting on New York in Week 2.
Jones will now go up against one of the league’s worst secondaries on a defense that ranked dead last in the NFL against the pass last season. For all his troubles, Jones has owned Washington in his career, going 5-1-1 in seven career starts.
Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll has an impressive - albeit small - sample size as an underdog, going 18-11-1 ATS. This is the classic Week 1 overreaction to avoid.
