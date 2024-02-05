49ers Expert Details Thrilling Super Bowl Prediction (49ers vs. Chiefs Pick)
Niner Noise's Peter Panacy shared his Super Bowl prediction with BetSided.
By Peter Dewey
Revenge is the name of the game for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, as the team is looking to make up for its Super Bowl 54 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City already has two Super Bowls in the Patrick Mahomes era, but Brock Purdy, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers can put a halt on Mahomes' quest to catch Tom Brady with a win on Sunday.
San Francisco has been the favorite to win the Super Bowl for a large chunk of this season, including all throughout the playoffs. Can the team prove oddsmakers right and pay things off with a win in Las Vegas?
Thanks to our colleagues at FanSided, we've gotten a pick from both a Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers expert for Super Bowl 58. Here's how our resident 49ers expert views the rematch between these teams going on Sunday:
49ers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total for Super Bowl 58
The 49ers enter this game as two-point favorites, but the team hasn't covered the spread in either of its playoff games this season.
In fact, the team was just 3-10 as a home favorite this season, but with this being a neutral site game, that trend doesn't carry as much weight.
San Francisco has found way to win in the playoffs, orchestrating a game-winning drive against the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round and coming back from 17 down to defeat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.
To help bettors and fans get a full scope of this year's Super Bowl, BetSided has enlisted the help of Niner Noise's Peter Panacy to get his take on Super Bowl 58 and how he believes it will play out. It's always helpful to get mutliple perspectives before placing a wager on such a big game.
49ers Expert Super Bowl 2024 Prediction
Both teams have defenses that are playing at a heavyweight level, which could mitigate the offenses' abilities at moving the ball. While this would suggest a low-scoring game, it wouldn't be that surprising for things to open up a lot after halftime.
The Niners and Chiefs exchange blows late in the game in what turns out to be a massive thriller.
This time around, though, the 49ers pull off a game-winning drive to finally enact some vengeance against what happened in the Super Bowl four years ago. -- Peter Panacy
Final score: 49ers 31, Chiefs 27
A game-winning drive? That would be an awesome way to close out the NFL season, and it would certainly add to Brock Purdy's story from Mr. Irrelevant to a potential Super Bowl winner.
BetSided's NFL expert Iain MacMillan has a similar thought process to Panacy, as he took San Francisco to win and cover in his 58 best bets for Super Bowl 58. He'll have a full breakdown of his pick this week in his Road to 272 column.
"Obviously, I'm going to start with my pick for the game," MacMillan wrote. "You can read my full betting preview here. At the end of the day, the 49ers are the more talented team with more weapons, sporting unarguably the best offense in the NFL. Betting against may seem insane, but it's so crazy that it might just work."
