5 Best NFL Teams to Bet to Win Their Division in 2024 Season
The NFL schedule has been released which means it's time to dive into the plethora of futures that are available for us to bet on before the season begins.
In this article, I'm going to focus on divisional odds. Across the eight divisions, I'm targeting five teams who I'm betting on to be crowned the kings of their division at the end of the regular season. Let's dive into those five bets.
All odds in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Five Teams Who Will Win Their Division in 2024
- Texans to Win AFC South (+105)
- Ravens to Win AFC North (+140)
- Dolphins to Win AFC East (+185)
- Cowboys to Win NFC East (+120)
- Packers to Win NFC North (+185)
Texans to Win AFC South (+105)
The Houston Texans snatched the AFC South crown from the heads of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 last season and there's nothing that has happened that makes me think the Jaguars will be able to reclaim their spot on the throne in 2024.
The Texans have had a great offseason, acquiring the likes of running back, Joe Mixon, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, edge rusher Danielle Hunter, and a plethora of cornerbacks including Jeff Okudah. They added weapons and depth which will go a long way in leading them to another step forward next season.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars are starting to question if Trevor Lawrence can live up to his potential and they replaced Calvin Ridley with Gabe Davis. When it comes to the Colts, we'll see what they get with Anthony Richardson this year, but they don't have the depth or the weapons the Texans do.
Houston will repeat as division winners.
Ravens to Win AFC North (+140)
Another team who I think is going to repeat as a division winner is the Baltimore Ravens. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the three toughest schedules in the NFL this season and I don't think either team will truly challenge for the AFC North title.
That leaves the Cincinnati Bengals as the only true competition for the Ravens and as I pointed out in an article last week, I think the Bengals are one of the most overrated and overvalued teams in the NFL. Their defense was dead last in the league last season in opponent yards per play and they did little to fix that issue this offseason.
I think the Ravens will win the division once again.
Dolphins to Win AFC East (+185)
The Miami Dolphins allowed the AFC East to slip through their fingers in 2023 but I'm willing to bet they bounce back and come out on top in 2024. I wrote about it in my "best futures bets to place" article here.
"If the Dolphins are going to win the AFC East, the time is now to do it. They had the lead on the division for the majority of the year last season then allowed the Bills to sneak up and steal it from them in the final week.
"Now, the Bills are experiencing some major roster turnover and this may end up being the weakest team they have in the Josh Allen era. When it comes to the New York Jets, I'm not as high on them as some other people. People forget Aaron Rodgers had a completely average season his last year in Green Bay, now he's going to return to elite status two years later and a year after an Achilles injury?
"I don't buy it. I think Miami wins the AFC East this season."
Cowboys to Win NFC East (+120)
We haven't seen a back-to-back winner of the NFC East since the Eagles did it in 2002-2004. I'm going to bet that wild trend to end this season as I'll take the Cowboys to win the division for the second-straight season.
You may question the Cowboys' ability to win in the playoffs, but you can't deny they're a fantastic regular season team. They finished second in the NFL last season in average scoring margin at +9.9 and they were able to bear up on teams on both sides of the ball.
The only challenge inside the division this season is the Eagles, but are we sure they're poised to go on a run after last year's implosion? Unfortunately for them, I think Nick Sirrani has to go before this team can fully move on. I don't trust their locker room while he's there.
Packers to Win NFC North (+185)
The Detroit Lions are the obvious pick to win the NFC North, but I'm going to go a different way and predict the Green Bay Packers reclaim the top spot in the division. The Lions may have played above their skill level last season and their defense is a huge red flag for me, ranking 30th in the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt.
To be fair, the Lions took significant steps to bolster their defense, but I expect the Packers to take a huge step forward this season. They were the youngest team in the league last year and they found their stride at the end of the year, going 6-2 in their last eight regular season games including a win against Detroit.
Jordan Love looked like an MVP during that run and they dominated the Cowboys in the wild card round of the playoffs. If they take a step forward this season like you'd expect a young team to do, they're going to challenge the Lions atop the division.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!