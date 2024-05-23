5 Best NFL Teams to Bet to Make the Playoffs in 2024 Season
Just because the NFL regular season is still a handful of months away doesn't mean we can't place a few bets in the offseason. Sometimes, the earlier you place your bets, the better.
Now that we have the NFL schedule in our hands, I'm going to break down five of my favorite bets for teams to make the playoffs. Whether it's by winning the division or securing a wild card berth, here are five teams you should consider wagering on to make a postseason appearance.
All odds in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
5 Teams to Bet to Make NFL Playoffs
Packers to make the playoffs (-165)
I already wrote about why you should bet the Packers to win the NFC North, but if you don't want to get quite that aggressive, you can just bet on them to make the playoffs.
The Packers were the youngest team in the NFL last season and got hot at the end of the year, finishing the regular season on a 6-2 run while Jordan Love played at an MVP level. If they take a step forward in 2024, there's no reason why they can't return to the postseason.
Bears to make the playoffs (-110)
I wrote about why the Bears to make the playoffs when I broke down my favorite futures for the 2024 NFL season:
"I don't remember a quarterback who was selected No. 1 overall who went into a better situation than Caleb Williams is going into. He'll be throwing to DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, and Rome Odunze. He also has D'Andre Swift at running back to support the passing game.
"The Bears also have the third easiest schedule in the NFL which should pave the way for the Bears to be in contention for a spot in the NFC Playoffs."
Chargers to make the playoffs (-110)
Call me a sucker, but I'm all in on Jim Harbaugh, who I think will get the most out of the Chargers in 2024. He's in a great situation with Justin Herbert at quarterback and the second-easiest schedule in the NFL according to SharpFootballAnalysis.
If anyone can take advantage of an easy schedule and drag a team to the playoffs, it's Harbaugh. I'll bet on exactly that happening at -110 odds.
Rams to make the playoffs (+100)
It's hard to discount the Los Angeles Rams with their high-octane offense featuring Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua. Don't forget, they were arguably the hottest team in the NFL in the second half of the season last year, going 7-1 down the stretch with their only loss in that span coming in overtime to the Baltimore Ravens.
At even money, I'll back them to make the playoffs for the second-straight year.
Colts to make the playoffs (+135)
The Colts were a Tyler Goodson dropped pass away from not only making the playoffs, but winning the AFC South with Gardner Minshew as their quarterback. Now, with a healthy Anthony Richardson, the Colts have a great chance to take another step forward in 2024 and lock up a postseason berth.
It helps their chances that they have the seventh-easiest schedule in the NFL.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
