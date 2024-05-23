5 Worst Futures to Bet for the 2024 NFL Season (Fade Aaron Rodgers)
Now that the NFL draft is behind us, it's time for us to start debating how the 2024 season will pan out. Oddsmakers across the country have released plenty of futures for us to bet on.
I've already given you my five favorite futures for the 2024 season, but I'm going to go the opposite route in this article. Here, I'm going to break down five bets you absolutely should NOT make before the start of the season.
The odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Worst NFL Futures to Bet
- Aaron Rodgers OVER 3750.5 passing yards
- Browns OVER 8.5 wins
- Jaguars to make AFC Playoffs +126
- Stefon Diggs OVER 925.5 receiving yards
- Bengals to win Super Bowl 59
Aaron Rodgers OVER 3750.5 passing yards
If you have any Aaron Rodgers stock, I would recommend selling it. There's still plenty of questions surrounding whether or not he's going to be 100% healthy this NFL season and even if he is, if he'll be able to stay that way for an entire season.
If we give him the benefit of the doubt and assume he plays all 17 games, I still think there's a strong possibility he doesn't go over his passing yards total of 3,750.5. In his last full season, he threw for 3,695 yards and now he'll be two years older.
Don't bet the OVER on his passing yards total this season.
Browns OVER 8.5 wins
You may be tempted to take the OVER on the Browns win total considering they made the playoffs last season, but they have a tough road ahead of them. They have the third-toughest schedule in the league. I also have no faith in their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson.
The Browns are going to be a tough team to bet on and root for in 2024.
Jaguars to make AFC Playoffs +126
The AFC South now belongs to the Houston Texans so the Jacksonville Jaguars may need to snag a wild card berth of they want to return to the NFL Playoffs. Unfortunately, that's going to be tough in the AFC, which is stacking up to be an extremely competitive conference. Between the AFC East, AFC North, and the Los Angeles Chargers from the AFC West, there may not be a wild card spot available for a team from the South.
I'm staying far away from any Jaguars futures this offseason.
Stefon Diggs OVER 925.5 receiving yards
A lot of people were hyping up the trade that resulted in Stefon Diggs landing with the Houston Texans. The problem is when it comes to his production the upcoming year is that he's joining an already loaded Texans receiving core that has the likes of Nico Collins and Tank Dell in it. Diggs may be the No. 2 or even No. 3 receiving option for Houston this season.
As the No. 1 receiving option in Buffalo last season, he managed to go over this total by just 250 yards. Now that he's not the main option, will he still be able to reach that level of production? I don't think so.
Bengals to win Super Bowl 59
I wrote more about why the Bengals' are the worst bet in the NFL right now, but here's a snippet of why:
My issue with the Bengals isn't their offense. There's no denying they have the weapons to score on any opponent they face. My issue is their defense, which people seem to forget is truly one of the worst units in the NFL.
In 2023, the Bengals gave up 6.0 yards per play. That was the WORST mark in the NFL amongst all teams. They also ranked 20th in opponent points per game, 23rd in opponent third down conversion rate, 18th in sacks per game, 30th in opponent yards per carry, and 32nd in opponent yards per pass attempt.
