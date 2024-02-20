American League MVP Odds for 2024 Season (Yankee Duo Juan Soto, Aaron Judge Favored)
Breaking down the opening odds to win the American League MVP award in the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
The 2024 Major League Baseball season is right around the corner, and bettors are going to want to get their futures bets for league winners, World Series winners, win totals and MLB awards in sooner rather than later.
As we've seen in the MVP race before, the odds can move in a big way if a player gets off to a strong start, and we've see Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge run away with MVP awards in the past.
Ohtani is no longer in the American League after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason, so that means we'll have a new AL MVP winner in 2024. Could Judge return to the throne? Will Juan Soto make his mark in the AL? Or, will a young player like Julio Rodriguez, Gunnar Henderson or Adley Rutschman make their mark in AL history?
There are four players with shorter than +1000 odds to win the AL MVP this season, including two players from the same team!
Let's break down the opening odds to win AL MVP, including an intriguing youngster and one veteran value pick to bet on in 2024.
If you want to bet on a team to win the AL MVP, FanDuel Sportsbook has all of the futures odds available to back them! New users can take advantage of a great welcome offer where they will be eligible to earn $150 in bonus bets if they sign up with the link below, wager $5 and their bet wins!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
2024 American League MVP Odds
- Aaron Judge: +550
- Juan Soto: +600
- Corey Seager: +850
- Yordan Alvarez: +950
- Julio Rodriguez: +1200
- Kyle Tucker: +1500
- Bobby Witt Jr.: +2000
- Gunnar Henderson: +2000
- Mike Trout: +2000
- Rafael Devers: +2200
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +2200
- Jose Ramirez: +2200
- Marcus Semien: +2200
- Bo Bichette: +2500
- Adley Rutschman: +2500
- Jose Altuve: +3500
- Yandy Diaz: +4000
- Royce Lewis: +4000
- Luis Robert: +5000
- Byron Buxton: +6500
- Alex Bregman: +8000
- Adolis Garcia: +8000
- Randy Arozarena: +8000
- Carlos Correa: +8000
Yankees Duo of Judge/Soto Favored to Win MVP
The two favorites to win the MVP are both on the same team?
Oddsmakers clearly think the duo of Judge and Soto is going to be one of the best in baseball, and both players put up guady numbers last season when they were apart. Hopefully for Yankees fans, the protection they'll provide each other in the lineup will lead to an even bigger season in 2024.
Aaron Judge and Juan Soto Stats in 2023 MLB Season
Aaron Judge
Juan Soto
Batting AVG
.267
.275
Home Runs
37
35
RBIs
75
109
OPS
1.019
.930
WAR
4.5
5.5
Judge's 2023 season was insanely impressive when you consider that he played just 106 games due to injury, and if he can lead the Yankees back to the playoffs, he and Soto certainly will be in the conversatiion.
New York is No. 2 in the odds to win the AL this season.
Gunnar Henderson's MVP Odds Are Intriguing for Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles finished with the best record in the American League in the regular season in 2023, and they are fourth in the odds to win the AL this season.
Who do oddsmakers think will lead the way for the O's? It's not Adley Rutschman, but another young star in Gunnar Henderson.
At +2000, Henderson is seventh in the odds to win AL MVP after he was named the AL Rookie of the Year and finished eighth in the MVP race last season.
In 150 games in the 2023 season, the 22-year-old Henderson put together a slash line of .255/.325/.489 with 28 homers and 82 runs batted in.
Mike Trout Undervalued in AL MVP Race?
Injuries have plagued Mike Trout for years, but when he is healthy, he is arguably the best hitter in baseball.
With Shohei Ohtani now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, does Trout have an MVP case again with the Los Angeles Angels?
In Major League Baseball, winning does not factor in the MVP as much, as Ohtani won the MVP on a 73-win Angels team last season. All Trout needs to do is put up the numbers.
A three-time MVP, Trout has finished in the top five in MVP voting in all but one season that he's played at least 60 percent of the Angels games. He's worth a gamble at this price.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.