Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Long Shots and First Round Leader Best Bets
Breaking down some of the best long shot bets for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.
By Todd Moser
In this article, we will follow up our Power Ranking Best Bests with a couple of live longshots and some first round leader (FRL) best bets.
Is it possible that someone way down the odds board comes away with the top spot this week?
If you want to bet on this week's event, be sure to take advantage of this great offer from FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users who click the link below to sign up for an account using the link below will receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first $5 wager!
Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Longshot Best Bets
Chris Kirk +5500
Kirk has four Top 10s and two Top 15s here. His best was a T-5 in 2022. On the year, he opened with a win at The Sentry and a T-18 at the Sony.
Last week, he finished T-28 at The Cognizant. He ranks 21st in total strokes gained, 19th in strokes gained off the tee, 11th in strokes gained approaching the green, 17th in GIR, and 10th in scoring average.
Keegan Bradley +6000
Bradley has a long history of good play at Bay Hill. He has four Top 11s including a second in 2014. In the last three years here, his worst finish was a T-11. So far this year, his best finish is a T-2 having lost in a playoff at The Sony and a T-11 at Pebble Beach.
He ranks 57th in total strokes gained, 39th in strokes gained approaching the green, and 19th in GIR.
Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill First Round Leader (FRL) Best Bets
Scottie Scheffler +1400
No real surprise here. Tournament favorite Scheffler ranks seventh on tour in first round scoring average and has an early tee time.
Patrick Cantlay +2200
PC has the best first round scoring average by over two strokes this season. Having already won with him on a FRL best bet, I am going back to the well.
Chris Kirk +4500
Kirk has the 27th best first round scoring average and I think that’s part of why I see him contending this week as one of our longshots.
Luke List +6600
List ranks 50th in first round scoring average and also has an early tee time. I like his pot odds here.
Justin Rose +6600
Similar to Luke List, Rose ranks 44th in first round scoring average, has an early tee time, and has good pot odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.