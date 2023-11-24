Best Bets for NFL Week 12 (Trust Bill Belichick, AFC South Team in This Week's Predictions)
Best NFL bets for Week 12 of the 2023 season!
Looking for a best bet in the NFL for Week 12? You're in the right place, as BetSided's Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey have been hot as of late in these picks.
After four straight weeks of going 2-0 in our NFL best bets, the BetSided team went 0-1-1 in Week 11's picks.
It certainly wasn't the best showing, but 8-1-1 over the last five weeks is nothing to complain about.
For more Week 12 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan's best bet for every game on the slate here!
This week, Iain is rolling with a road favorite in one of the uglier matchups on Sunday while Peter thinks an AFC South team is undervalued this week.
NFL Week 12 Best Bets
New England Patriots -3.5 vs. New York Giants
Don't let the New York Giants' Week 10 win against the Washington Commanders fool you, this team stinks and Tommy DeVito is not a good quarterback.
Also, if there's one thing that time that I'm still going to trust Bill Belichick, it's against a rookie quarterback off a bye week.
The New England Patriots have also done a great job stopping the run this season, ranking fifth in opponent EPA per rush, second in opponent rush success rate, and second in opponent yards per carry. If New England can shut down the Giants run game, that means all they're going to have to win on the arm of Tommy DeVito.
That's less than ideal.
I'll take the Patriots to remind everyone just how bad this Giants team is. -- Iain MacMillan
Jacksonville Jaguars -1 vs. Houston Texans
I’m worried about the Houston Texans in this game, as the team has gotten away with some turnovers the last few weeks and still came away with wins.
Houston has turned the ball plenty of times over the last two games (CJ Stroud has thrown four picks) but escaped Cincinnati (thanks to a Tyler Boyd dropped TD) and Arizona (thanks to three failed fourth down attempts).
I think the Texans' luck runs out in Week 12.
This Jacksonville team that finally is hitting its stride on offense, and it needs this game to stay atop the AFC South standings.
The Jaguars are an impressive 7-3 ATS and 5-1 ATS as a favorite this season. I like them to win this game in Week 12. -- Peter Dewey
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!