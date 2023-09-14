Best Bets for NFL Week 2 (Ravens, Jimmy Garoppolo are Great Underdog Picks)
Best bets for Week 2 of the 2023 season!
Last Week, BetSided’s Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey went 2-0 in their best bets – taking the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to cover the spread.
Now, the duo is back for Week 2 with a pair of spread picks for bettors to consider tailing. Why can’t the guys just stay hot?
NFL Week 2 Best Bets
- Baltimore Ravens +3.5 at Cincinnati Bengals
- Las Vegas Raiders +9 at Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens +3.5 at Cincinnati Bengals
We know now based on last season, as well as Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, that Joe Burrow needs some time to get things rolling if he misses the preseason.
After an abysmal performance against Cleveland, I have no interest in laying more than a field goal on this Cincinnati Bengals team.
I was high on the Baltimore Ravens entering this season, picking them to win the AFC North, and I saw nothing in their win against the Houston Texans to make me think otherwise.
I didn't hesitate to jump on them at their current number in this game. – Iain MacMillan
Las Vegas Raiders +9 at Buffalo Bills
This is too many points to give a Las Vegas Raiders team that looked good in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.
Jimmy Garoppolo is 16-7 straight up and 18-5 against the spread as an underdog in his career, and I think he keeps the Raiders in this game.
Meanwhile, Josh Allen struggled with turnovers in Week 1 and now is on a short week with a lot of pressure to win.
Allen has been a turnover machine over his last 19 games, so I don’t see Buffalo just easily pulling away unless he avoids mistakes.
I have played the Raiders in a six-point teaser with the Chicago Bears, but I’m also likely going to take Las Vegas to cover on its own as well.
Buffalo may take the game, but this is far too many points. – Peter Dewey
