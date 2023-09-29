Best Bets for NFL Week 4 (Trust the 0-3 Vikings to Cover, Plus Lamar Jackson Trend)
For more Week 4 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan's best bet for every game on the slate here!
NFL Week 4 Best Bets
- Baltimore Ravens +2.5 vs. Cleveland Browns
- Minnesota Vikings -4 vs. Carolina Panthers
Baltimore Ravens +2.5 vs. Cleveland Browns
These are the two best defenses in the NFL in terms of yards per play this season, but I trust Lamar Jackson to bounce back in this spot.
In his NFL career, Jackson is 16-4 against the spread as an underdog or a favorite of three or fewer points in the regular season. He’s been terrific at covering in these games, and he already won outright in this same type of spot against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Plus, Lamar is 9-4 straight up as an underdog in his career.
As good as the Browns have been on defense, the offense is far from elite. Deshaun Watson has struggled at times, completing less than 56.0 percent of his passes in the first two games of the season, so I'm not sold on his bounce-back showing last week.
I'll gladly take the points in this matchup. -- Peter Dewey
Minnesota Vikings -4 vs. Carolina Panthers
Despite being 0-3, I'm still a believer in the Minnesota Vikings.
Heading into Week 4, they rank seventh in the NFL in net yards per play at +0.7.
They've been on the bad side of luck through the first three weeks, and I expect their record to regress closer to where it should be.
Meanwhile, I think we can all admit the Carolina Panthers stink. They're gaining only 4.4 yards per play, the sixth fewest in the NFL, and I don't think they have the weapons to keep up with the high-powered Vikings. -- Iain MacMillan
