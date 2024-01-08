Best College Football Bets for National Championship
By Reed Wallach
We have arrived at the National Championship.
Michigan and Washington meet at NRG Stadium in the National Championship Game, the culmination of an epic season with the two lone unbeatens duking it out for the title. The Wolverines enter as a considerable favorite in a game that features its highest total of the year, will it live up to the hype?
There is just one game left to breakdown this college football, which can be found on the BetSided Bowl Bash tab, but here are some of our favorite bets for the National Championship, including player props, anytime touchdown scorers and our favorite bet.
Washington vs. Michigan Best Bet
As discussed in full with our betting deep dive, I landed on the under in this game. To me, the key is Michigan's ability to control the ball and keep Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington offense on the sidelines.
As noted above, Michigan is a snail, only service academies play slower. Washington isn't much faster, playing at a below-average tempo in the 70's. Neither team allows explosive plays and I believe each team will look to play ball control football and keep the opposing offense on the sidelines.
With limited possessions for both sides and defenses that are elite at keeping the ball in front of them, I think we see the clock moving and points not coming in bunches as each team looks to avoid the big play.
I know our eyes just saw Washington put up 37 on Texas in a high-scoring affair, but I believe that both teams will be looking to control the ball and hunt for timely plays rather than a high-powered attack.
Further, given Michigan's dominance on the defensive line, Washington may struggle to get into favorable down and distances in this one. The Huskies got zero help from the run game (outside of Penix scrambles and designed runs) and its lead back Dillon Johnson was carted off the field after the game.
The Wolverines slowed down Alabama's far more diverse run game and are seventh in defensive line yards, allowing about three yards per rush. The Huskies may be up against it on third and long often, forcing the team to play a field position battle and letting Michigan lean on its long-sustaining drives.
I think Michigan schemes up enough stops to slow down this Washington passing game and there are too many empty possessions for the team to keep up, but I'm not trying to fade this team at over a field goal as the Wolverines are cool just grinding this game to a halt and the Huskies have the passing game to keep the backdoor open late.
Give me the under in the National Championship, I'll say Michigan wins 27-17.
Washington vs. Michigan Best Player Prop Bet
Edwards has been quiet for much of this season after a monster campaign last season, but I can see the Wolverines using him in pass packages.
He is used far more as a receiver than Blake Corum, who is the team's heavy-usage rusher, and this number is below his average mark of nearly 18 receiving yards per game.
Again, I believe Michigan wants to employ a rush-heavy game script and lean on its ground game and high-percentage passes to move the ball down the field against a pedestrian defense. If that's the case, let's take a stab at Edwards to clear his receiving yard mark.
He has gone over this mark in eight of 14 games, which includes four games without a catch. If he is going to see some work, I'll happily take his over here. All it could take is one swing pass to get Edwards over this total.
Washington vs. Michigan Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Morgan made a critical error early in the Rose Bowl, fumbling a first-quarter punt return, but that didn't stop the Wolverines from targeting its speedy freshman receiver, who had four catches for 24 yards and a rush for six yards.
He continues to see the rock both in standard passing downs and in jet sweep-like runs I can see him playing a role in the offense yet again.
With the Wolverines likely employing a rush-heavy script, that can mean Morgan takes part in a gadget play of sorts in hopes of cashing in for Michigan. He only has four total touchdowns this season, but his usage doesn't match his number at the moment.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.