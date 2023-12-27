BetSided Bowl Bash: Best College Football Bowl Season Bets for Wednesday, December 27
Best college football bets and preview for Wednesday, December 27 action.
By Reed Wallach
Bowl season continues on Wednesday with four games to chew on starting in the afternoon with the Military Bowl between Virginia Tech and Tulane ranging likely through midnight EST with the Texas Bowl between Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.
You want bets on the whole slate, don't you? You've come to the right place with our BetSided Bowl Bash! We have betting content for you on every game, here's some of our favorites, including the side in the Texas Bowl and why opt outs are going to play a huge role in the Duke's Mayo Bowl between West Virginia and North Carolina.
Best College Football Bowl Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 27
- Virginia Tech vs. Tulane UNDER 44
- West Virginia (-6.5) vs. North Carolina
- Louisville vs. USC OVER 58.5
- Oklahoma State (-2) vs. Texas A&M
Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Prediction and Pick
It's tough to get a gauge on what form of Tulane we are going to get in the Military Bowl. As of now, Pratt is set to play, but he won't have two of his top wide receivers in Chriss Brazzell, who led the team in receiving yards, and Lawrence Keys III. Further, the defense will be shorthanded, losing DB DJ Douglas to the transfer portal as well as a pair of pass rushers in Devean Deal and Keith Cooper Jr., who combined for nine sacks.
The team will get a pretty full Hokies team that is trending up into the close of the season. The offense is dynamic with Drones under center and could pose some trouble for the Green Wave that feasted on generating turnovers (25). If Drones plays a clean game against a Tulane defense that isn't at full strength, it may be a matter of time before the team breaks through and scores.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech's defense has been rock solid all season, top 10 in sacks this season and 31st in yards per play allowed. If there's one issue the team has, it's against red zone offense, allowing a touchdown on 73% (121st in the country). However, this likely Tulane team isn't going to challenge Virginia Tech's weakness as the team will likely lean on whatever is left of its defense and hope to win the field position battle.
Virginia Tech is rightfully favored, but Tulane's defense was top-five in rush defense this season in terms of yards per carry. If the team can hold up against the Hokies ground game and put the team in third and long, the Green Wave can keep this game competitive. However, I can't trust the team to put up many points given the state of its offense with a lack of weapons around Pratt (if he plays) and an opposing defensive line that is elite.
I'll take the under.
PICK: UNDER 44
West Virginia vs. North Carolina Prediction and Pick
North Carolina was a team that relied on Maye to do a ton of the heavy lifting. While Omarion Hampton is a standout running back, a lot of his success is the impact of Maye at quarterback.
While Harrell presents a dual threat at quarterback, I trust this West Virginia team to be wise to it and shut down the Tar Heels offense that will also be without star wide receiver Devontez Walker (team high 41 catches and seven touchdowns).
The odds have shifted in favor of the Mountaineers after the Maye news and rightfully so, but trying to capture the true difference between these two teams is more guess work than anything as Harrell has little to no experience.
I'm going to opt to trust WVU in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, who entered this season as the most likely team to fire its coach Neal Brown and proceeded to win eight games.
Brown has the team trending in the right direction long term, and a favorable matchup to get margin against a North Carolina team that is 81st in EPA/Play and finished the season allowing 31 or more to its last six ACC foes.
Don't try and catch the falling knife and grab the underdog Tar Heels, the Mountaineers are primed for a blowout bowl win.
PICK: West Virginia -6.5
Louisville vs. USC Prediction and Pick
You can fade USC on the premise that the team doesn't have Williams and the offense will fall apart and the defense will continue to not stop a nosebleed. That's fine, but also know that you are betting into a known market already with Lousiville laying north of a touchdown.
That's not to say that the number is wrong, as Louisville should have full attendance in the bowl game for its key contributors and USC will also likely not have running back Marshawn Lloyd and wide receiver Brendan Rice.
However, I believe that Lincoln Riley and the USC offense can scheme some explosive plays with the amount of weapons, even further down the depth chart, have at its disposal. Louisville's defensive line is elite but the secondary is vulnerable, 120th in explosive pass defense.
Each team is top half of the country in terms of plays per minute and I believe each offense can move the ball well here with a pair of the two best offensive minds in the sport. The last image we have of the Cardinals offense was a putrid performance in the ACC title game, but this is a far different challenge in San Diego against a USC defense that is bottom 10 in tackling grade per Pro Football Focus and 126th in EPA/Play.
I like the over in the Holiday Bowl where both offenses can make some plays.
PICK: OVER 57.5
Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
The list is long for who won't be on the sidelines for Texas A&M in this game. Sure, the team will be playing two hours from College Station in Houston, but who is showing up from the tea?m. The team will start the third-stringer Henderson again, but won't have a handful of starters including the likes of pass rusher Fadil Diggs, cornerbacks Bryce Anderson, Deuce Harmon, and Josh DeBarry, and wide receivers Ainias Smith, Moose Muhammad, and Evan Stewart...and so much more.
Texas A&M opened this game as a favorite, but as the opt outs built up, the team has flipped to an underdog. However, the team is receiving some credit, catching less than a field goal. Why? I'm not exactly sure. Prior expectations and power ratings? SEC bias? I'm not sure, but I'm not going to trust this team heading into bowl season given that the team also has a fully new coaching staff set to take over in the offseason.
I'd rather put my money on the team that exceeded expectations this season and is hunting for 10 wins under a head coach who has shown up in bowl games plenty of times before in Gundy.
While Oklahoma State's defense is suspect, the offense can test a patchwork Texas A&M defense. The Pokes should have full attendance after Ollie Gordon announced his return to Stillwater next season. The Doak Award winner should have a field day on what's left of the Aggies defense behind an elite Pokes offensive line that was top 10 in sacks allowed this season. One the team establishes the run, Oklahoma State will be able to pass the ball on the Aggies' secondary which is outside the top 100 in explosive pass defense.
