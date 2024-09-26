Best College Football Game Total Bets to Make for Week 5
Coming off a pretty good week in college game totals, I plan to keep that trend going this week and find these three matchups that have value, though they may not be the marquee games on the schedule.
Last week I went contrarian on a couple of picks and that worked out, but these feel like chalk, but chalk can pay, too.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Kansas State Wildcats vs Oklahoma State Cowboys Game Total Prediction
Kansas State fell flat at BYU last week, but before that had averaged over 35 per game and this game is in the friendly confines of Bill Snyder Stadium in the Little Apple, Manhattan, Kansas.
The Cowboys also lost last week, 22-19 to Utah at home, and are now 3-1 on the season, averaging almost 43 points per contest before the loss.
At 55.5 I like the under, as I see this as a 28-24 type game because the offenses have gotten too much credit for playing mostly cupcakes.
A couple of trends lend credence to that theory. First, the total has gone under in four of Kansas State's last five games and second, 15 of Oklahoma State's last 20 road games have gone under.
This is likely a sweat to kick off your Saturday and overtime would be a bet killer.
PICK: Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State UNDER 55.5 points
Texas State Bobcats vs Sam Houston State Bearkats Game Total Prediction
Stay with me here as we go a little off the beaten path, because these games pay the same when you win.
Texas State averages 456 yards and 38.5 points per game, while Same Houston State averages 27.5 per contest, with both defenses giving up around 20 points per contest.
These teams are playing in NRG Stadium in Houston, a climate controlled, fast track stadium that should lend itself to points.
I wouldn't be surprised if this game reached the mid-sixties.
PICK: Texas State Bobcats vs Sam Houston State Bearkats OVER 56.5 points
Stanford Cardinal vs Clemson Tigers Game Total Prediction
I've already explained why I believe Stanford will exceed their team total and that will go a long way to the over in this one.
Cade Klubnik has been on fire over the last two games completing 40 of 50 passes for 587 yards, with 8 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.
The Cardinal defense has not been very good, giving up 29 points and 411 yards on average against TCU, Cal Poly and Syracuse.
Keep an eye on the weather as this game could be impacted by Hurricane Helene.
Clemson as a 20+ point favorite at home means like last week against North Carolina State, if the Tigers get a big lead plenty of reserves will see the field on defense adding to the odds of garbage time points for the Cardinal.
PICK: Stanford Cardinal vs Clemson Tigers OVER 57.5 points
