Best College Football Prop Bets for Louisville vs. Florida State in ACC Championship

By Reed Wallach
Not only is the ACC Championship on the line Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, but so is Florida State's path to the College Football Playoff.
Tate Rodemaker will be under center for the Seminoles on Saturday night as Florida State looks to remain unbeaten in the ACC title game against Louisville. Can Florida State find some offense to get to the National semifinals? I'm keying on Keon Coleman of Florida State and Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan as two of my favorite player props on Saturday.
Keon Coleman OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards
Coleman was quiet against Florida in Rodemaker's first start, only catching one pass for 24 yards, but he is far and away the team's most dangerous weapon. With another start for Rodemaker, I believe can improve on his 134 yards passing now that he has some game reps.
This is a fairly low bar for Coleman to clear, who hauled in 48 or more yards in seven of 11 games this season. Yes, the Seminoles offense is far less dynamic with Rodemaker starting at quarterback than Jordan Travis, but this number is simply too low against a Louisville defense that is 120th in explosive pass defense.
Trey Benson Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Benson scored all three touchdowns that the Seminoles scored last week against Florida. He's the team's No. 1 option at running back and it shows in the box score as he has tallied 15 total touchdowns on the year.
Yes, Florida State is less likely to score touchdowns without Travis, but when the team is in close, the team is going to feed its workhorse back to find the end zone. This number is far too cheap for Benson to find the end zone given the likely state of the FSU offense.
Jawhar Jordan OVER 70.5 Rushing Yards
Jordan battled some injuries during the season but still put up monster numbers when on the field, averaging more than six yards per carry. However, he will face a stout Florida State defense that is top 10 in defensive line yards and allowing less than four yards per carry. However, the FSU defense has been prone to giving up the big play on the ground.
He averaged about 90 yards per game on the ground this season, so this number is slightly below, but I think Jordan's dangerous to rip off a few big plays on the ground against a vulnerable FSU defense. The Cardinals running back is reliant on big plays, he has five runs of more than 40 yards and with a creative offensive mind in Jeff Brohm at the helm, Jordan can pop a big play in this one.
On the surface, this is a tricky matchup, but I'm going to count on the big play ability of Jordan to get over this mark.
