Best College Football Prop Bets for Tennessee vs. Florida in Week 3
Can you trust Joe Milton on the road? We discuss our favorite prop bets for this SEC opener.
By Reed Wallach
Tennessee makes its first real test of the season after cruising through the first two games of the year. The team travels to face rival Florida to start SEC play.
You can check out our full betting breakdown here, but this is going to focus on player props and the impact of new Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton as well as Florida's No. 1 receiver Ricky Pearsall.
Here are my two favorite player props ahead of this primetime matchup in "The Swamp."
Best Tennesee vs. Florida Player Props for Week 3
- Joe Milton OVER 255.5 Passing Yards
- Ricky Pearsall OVER 73.5 Receiving Yards
Joe Milton OVER 255.5 Passing Yards
Tennessee's offense has a high floor with Josh Heupel calling plays. The team plays fast and has speed all over, but the team may not have a quarterback that can execute the offense. Milton has been benched at two schools, including Tennessee due to his inaccuracy on deep passes.
So far this season, he hasn't done much to ease concerns, as the Vols are 97th in EPA/Pass this season against Virginia and Austin Peay. Now, he leads the Vols into a hostile Florida environment, and I believe his issues passing will continue and be exposed.
Florida has a stout defense that is aggressive, ranking ninth in success rate so far this season with a strong first year defensive coordinator in Austin Armstrong.
This game is going to be more of a grind, and I think we see Milton struggle a ton. Give me the under on his passing yards prop.
Ricky Pearsall OVER 73.5 Receiving Yards
Pearsall has cleared this total with ease through two games this season, putting up 92 yards in the opening week loss to Utah and 123 against McNeese State.
The Gators have a limited pass offense with Graham Mertz and are already banged up on the offensive line, so Mertz is going to need to get the ball out fast and find his No. 1 target Pearsall to make plays at the line of scrimmage and rip off a big play.
For what it's worth, Pearsall had five catches for 103 yards with one touchdown in this game at Tennessee last season. I expect him to figure heavily into the game plan and clear this number.
