Best Moneyline Bets for NFL Divisional Round (Favorites will roll)
Sunday's AFC and NFC Championship games will determine who we'll see face-off at Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.
Will we see the San Francisco 49ers take rematch one of the two teams they've lost their two latest Super Bowl appearances to? Will we see the Cinderella Story continue and the Detroit Lions play in their first ever appearance in the big game? Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs get a chance to go back-to-back? Or, will we see the NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson, finally get over the hump and bring a championship back to Baltimore?
If you don't care about point spreads and just want to bet on who will be crowned kings of their conference on Sunday, you've come to the right place.
Before you place your bets, be sure to sign up for an account at Caesars Sportsbook using the link below. If you do, Caesars will cover your first bet, up to $1,000!
Conference Championship Round Best Moneyline Bets
- Ravens -205 vs. Chiefs
- 49ers -365 vs. Lions
Chiefs vs. Ravens prediction
I like both favorites to win this week, which include the Ravens taking down the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.
For the majority of the season, the Ravens and the 49ers were unanimously the best teams in the NFL, a step above the rest, and I think they're going to prove that on Sunday. These two teams ranked in the top of Net Yards per Play from Week 1 and the Ravens, specifically, hold the advantage over the Chiefs in this area as well.
The Chiefs' run defense could be what loses them this game. They rank 25th in opponent yards per carry and 28th in opponent EPA per rush. That's bad news when you're ready to take on the No. 1 seed Ravens, who run the ball more often and more effectively than any other team in the NFL.
I'll take the Ravens to win this game and for Lamar Jackson to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in his career.
Lions vs. 49ers prediction
This pick is a little bit less controversial. The 49ers favorites of more than a touchdown so there likely aren't many people backing the Lions to win this game outright, even if they are betting on them to cover the spread.
The 49ers have the best offense in the NFL, leading in just about every single metric you can find. Now, they get to take on a weak Lions secondary that is in the bottom five in opponent yards per pass attempt, opponent dropback EPA, and opponent dropback success rate.
Not only that, but the Lions have struggled on the road all season. Their Net Yards per Play drop from +0.6 at home down to -0.3 on the road. A big reason for that is Jared Goff's struggles when he's forced to play outside of a dome.
The 49ers might role in this game and win in a blowout.
If you agree with me that both favorites will win this weekend, an option you have is to parlay both favorites on the moneyline, which comes out to -106 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
If you want to do that, click the link below to sign up for an account. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!