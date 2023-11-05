Best Moneyline Bets for NFL Week 9 (Eagles and Cowboys Battle in NFC East Showdown)
Giving you the best moneyline bets to wager on for NFL Week 9 action.
The best slate of Sunday games is ahead of us today as the NFL is treating us to back-to-back unbelievable matchups from start to finish.
The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs will get the action started in Germany at 9:30 a.m. EST. The Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks will face off in an intriguing matchup at 1:00 p.m. EST.
A classic NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will take place in the late-afternoon slot. Then, finally, we're treated to a must-watch AFC showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.
If you're looking for picks for each of those top four games, you've come to the right place. Forget the spread, I'm here to tell you who (I think) will win each of these marquee matchups.
NFL Week 9 Moneyline Bets
- Dolphins +105 vs. Chiefs
- Ravens -275 vs. Seahawks
- Eagles -164 vs. Cowboys
- Bills +115 vs. Bengals
Miami Dolphins (+105) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
I'm riding with the underdog in Germany. There's no question that the Chiefs offense isn't as explosive or as effective as it has been in years past, which begs the question, can they keep up with the likes of Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill? The Dolphins are averaging 1.5 more yards per play than the Chiefs this season.
Now there is the argument to be made that the Chiefs defense can slow them down, and while that may be true when it comes to their passing game, let's remember the Chiefs have struggled to stop the run all season, ranking 25th in opponent yards per carry. Which offense leads the league in yards per carry? That's right, the Dolphins at 5.9.
I'll back the underdog Dolphins to get the job done in Germany.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens (-275)
The most underrated game on today's slate is a battle between two likely playoff teams in the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens. We saw the Ravens a couple of weeks ago run all over the Lions. Can they do the same against the Seahawks?
I don't think we're in for a blowout, but I do think the Ravens will do enough to win this game. Only the Miami Dolphins rank higher in Net Yards per Play than Baltimore does this season and I think the Ravens are truly one of the elite teams in the NFL. They'll prove that fact today and Lamar Jackson will have one of his better games through the air of the season.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-164)
The Dallas Cowboys are the biggest frauds in the NFL and they'll be exposed once again this afternoon. Remember what happened the last time they played a good football team? They were embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers.
Despite having the easiest schedule in the NFL to start the season, the Cowboys rank just 10th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.2. A lot of their final scores make their games seem like bigger blowouts than they were thanks to lucky defensive turnovers and scores.
Eagles run away with the game today.
Buffalo Bills (+115) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
It's the ultimate buy low spot on the Buffalo Bills after failing to impress in several weeks in a row.
Yes, the Bengals offense may finally be clicking, but people don't realize how bad their defense has been. They actually rank 31st in the NFL in opponent yards per play this season, with only the Broncos giving up more yards per snap. Now, that defense has to take on the Bills offense that which third in yards per playing, averaging 5.9 yards per snap.
Even if the Bengals offense is firing on all cylinders, I don't know if it'll be enough to get the job done against this Bills team. I'll back Buffalo as a short underdog on Sunday Night Football.
