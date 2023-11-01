NFL Fraud Power Rankings (Eagles vs. Cowboys face-off in the "Fraud Bowl")
Ranking the five most fraudulent teams in the NFL ahead of Week 9 action.
It's time for everyone's favorite part of the week, the official Fraud Power Rankings!
We're going to see some significant change on this list compared to last week, as teams start to prove who they truly are as the season goes on.
Most Overrated Teams in the NFL
5) Cincinnati Bengals (Last Week: 4)
Hats off to the Cincinnati Bengals, who finally looked like last year's version of the team, at least offensively. Joe Burrow looked healthy coming off the BYE against the Bengals and their offense was clicking in their 31-17 win against the 49ers.
With that being said, they have a TON of issues on defense so I'm not quite ready to completely take them off the last. They allowed the 49ers to gain 8.2 yards per play in the loss and are now 31st in the NFL in opponent yards per play. Even if their offense is firing on all cylinders, they can't win every game in a shootout, can they?
4) New York Jets (Last Week: Not Ranked)
The New York Jets have won a few games in a row and now we're all talking about how their a potential team of destiny and they're ready to make a run at the playoffs. Let's pump the brakes on all of that. Their offense is still 31st in the NFL in EPA/Play and their defense has been slightly above average, despite everyone claiming they're "elite".
They could be in for a rude awakening on Monday night against Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
3) Pittsburgh Steelers (Last Week: 1)
The Steelers fall from the top of the list, solely because they lost to the Jaguars and have taken a step toward proving my point they're frauds. If they lost on Thursday night to the Titans, they'll likely be completely off the list since nobody will actually be taking this team seriously.
The Steelers are 29th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -1, while also coming in 24th in average scoring margin at -4.9. There's no doubt in my mind they're the worst team in the NFL that has a winning record. They stink.
2) Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: Not Ranked)
I hate to do this, because I generally do think the Eagles are a great football team, but they aren't as good as their 7-1 record indicates and that's what being a "fraud" is all about. The best team in the NFL that has only lost one game shouldn't be ranked ninth in the league in Net Yards per Play at +0.4.
They also shouldn't be seventh in average scoring margin at +6.5 while squeaking out only one score wins over the likes of the Patriots, Vikings, and Commanders (twice).
It's going to be a "fraud off" against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
1) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 2)
Well, well, well, look who's back at No. 1. They did handle business against the Rams, but yet another defensive touchdown once again made the final score look worse than it should've been. Despite having the easiest schedule in the NFL to start the season, they're just 10th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.2, barely above the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons.
Their game against the Eagles on Sunday is a BIG one.
