NFL Fraud Power Rankings Week 8 (A New Team Debuts at No. 1)
You'll see a million different NFL power rankings across the internet, but this is the only place you'll find the official Fraud Power Rankings.
In this weekly article, I rank the top five most fraudulent teams in the NFL. It was the Jacksonville Jaguars who took the top spot the past two weeks, but after an impressive Week 7 win on Thursday night, we'll see a new No. 1 this week.
Most Overrated Teams in the NFL
5) Detroit Lions (Last week: Not ranked)
Calm down Lions fans, I don't think your team is going to be on this list for very long, but they got their teeth kicked in so badly by the Ravens that they had to be put in at No. 5. This team lost so bad that they went from being in the top 5 of Net Yards per Play, all the way down to 12th. They were outgained 9.1 yards per play to 4.7 yards per play. Yikes.
Maybe we need to pump the brakes on this team being a Super Bowl contender.
4) Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: Not ranked)
To be honest, I probably should've had this Bengals team on the list last week. I do hesitate to have a 3-3 team on here, but people are still somehow convinced the Bengals can be a Super Bowl contender.
Sometimes teams have some bad luck to start the year and begin with a less-than-stellar record. That is not the case for the Bengals. In fact, they're lucky that they're even sitting at 3-3 at this point of the season. They're second last in the entire NFL in Net Yards per Play next to only the Giants, and they've yet to look like a competent football team in any of their wins.
Sure, maybe Joe Burrow got healthy on their BYE week and they'll finally look like the Super Bowl contender they were the last two years, but until I see it I won't believe it.
3) Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: No. 1)
Credit where credit is due. What I mean by that is credit to me for adjusting my rankings when a team actually shows me something impressive.
Ironically, despite almost blowing a big lead to the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football last week, I thought it was the best the Jags looked all season. Their offense moved the ball against a very solid Saints defense and I walked away from the game with a new outlook on the Jags.
With that being said, they still belong on this list for the time being.
2) Dallas Cowboys (Last week: No. 2)
The Cowboys were on BYE last week, so I have nothing new to say about this team. They'll hold on to their No. 2 spot on the fraud rankings.
What I will say, is I'm picking the Rams to upset this team on Sunday. It's a no-brainer. Trust the fraud rankings and fade this fake contender all the way to the bank.
1) Pittsburgh Steelers (Last Week: Not ranked)
I don't know what kind of magic is surrounding this team, but year after year and week after week they continue to win games they have no business winning. Somehow, they're 4-2 despite being near the bottom of the NFL in every conceivable metric.
They rank 27th in the NFL in Net yards per Play at (-0.9). Only the Broncos, Commanders, Panthers, Bengals, and Giants rank worse in that stat. They were once again out-played by the Rams this past week but somehow escaped with the win.
We have a fraud bowl this week between the Jaguars and Steelers, and you're damn right I'm taking the Jaguars. The Steelers stink. For real.
