Best NBA Teams to Bet at Home in the 2023-24 Season (Which Teams Protect Home Court?)
Breaking down the best NBA teams to bet on at home in the 2023-24 season.
By Peter Dewey
Throughout the NBA All-Star break, I’ve been taking a deep dive into some of the best trends in the NBA, and looking at how we can use them to our advantage to close out the 2023-24 season.
If you’re looking for a list of the trends I’ve already gone over, look no further:
- Best NBA Teams Against the Spread
- Worst NBA Teams Against the Spread
- Best NBA Teams to Bet the OVER on
- Best NBA Teams to Bet the UNDER on
Today, we’re focusing on the best home teams straight up and against the spread this season. A lot of these teams we’d expect, especially the straight up squads, but there are several teams that snuck into the trends against the spread that you may not have expected.
Let’s break them down with just a few days until the start of the second half of the NBA season.
Data is collected as of Tuesday, Feb. 20.
Best NBA Teams Win/Loss Record at Home
- Boston Celtics: 26-3 (89.7%)
- Denver Nuggets: 21-5 (80.8%)
- Milwaukee Bucks: 23-6 (79.3%)
- Minnesota Timberwolves: 19-5 (79.2%)
- Oklahoma City Thunder: 21-6 (77.8%)
This list is pretty obvious, as these teams have some of the best records overall in the NBA, and Boston, Denver and Milwaukee are almost always sizable favorites when playing at home.
Oklahoma City is the No. 2 seed in the West this season, and the team has outplayed expectations, dominating as a home favorite in the 2023-24 campaign.
Best NBA Teams Against the Spread Record at Home
- Orlando Magic: 17-8 (68.0% cover rate)
- Oklahoma City Thunder: 18-9 (66.7% cover rate)
- Houston Rockets: 18-9-1 (66.7% cover rate)
- Utah Jazz: 18-9 (66.7% cover rate)
- Minnesota Timberwolves: 13-9-2 (59.1% cover rate)
Orlando, Houston and Utah aren’t top teams (although Orlando will likely be in the playoffs), but these teams have protected their home court in a big way.
As I mentioned earlier, the Thunder win and cover at home, showing that they are more than a team that thrives as an underdog. OKC is 15-7 as a home favorite, which is our next category…
Best NBA Teams ATS Record as Home Favorites
- Orlando Magic: 10-3 (76.9% cover rate)
- San Antonio Spurs: 3-1 (75.0% cover rate)
- Brooklyn Nets: 9-3 (75.0% cover rate)
- Utah Jazz: 7-3 (70.0% cover rate)
- Oklahoma City Thunder: 15-7 (68.2% cover rate)
Orlando makes yet another appearance on this list, just going to show well the team has done against inferior competition (when favored) at home.
Not only that, but the Brooklyn Nets are a surprise on this list, as the team has not been good in the 2023-24 season, but it has handled business against lesser teams when at Barclays Center.
Best NBA Teams ATS Record as Home Underdogs
- Minnesota Timberwolves: 3-0 (100% cover rate)
- Indiana Pacers: 7-3-1 (70.0% cover rate)
- Chicago Bulls: 7-3-1 (70.0% cover rate)
- Houston Rockets: 9-4 (69.2% cover rate)
- Golden State Warriors: 4-2-1 (66.7% cover rate)
There have only been a few times that Minnesota has been set as a home dog, but the team is 3-0, a big reason why it is 19-5 overall at home. The Wolves will have 17 home games following the All-Star break to really make these numbers look even better.
Indiana and Chicago are also interesting cases as home dogs, as both teams are in the playoff mix and have fought with teams oddsmakers view as superior to them by favoring them on the road.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.